An outdoor country music festival in Downtown Boise this spring? Giddy-up!

Country fans have less to anticipate this summer now that the Mountain Home Country Music Festival won’t return.
But the Old Boise Country Music Festival should cheer up a few Nashville-lovin’ cats.
Headlined by Micky and the Motorcars, the all-ages event will be Saturday, June 8, in the Republic parking lot across from Tom Grainey’s at 6th and Grove streets. Beer drinkers know it as the site of the annual Pray for Snow Winter Ale Fest.
With no arena-size acts on the lineup, this is no Mountain Home Fest Jr. It’s grassroots and Idaho-focused — a sequel to the Garden City Country Music Festival, which was last July behind the Ranch Club. (And pretty cool, if you didn’t manage to attend.)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Here’s the eight-hour music schedule and each artist’s hometown: Micky and the Motorcars (8:30–10 p.m., Austin, Texas), Jeff Crosby and the Refugees (7–8 p.m., Donnelly, Idaho), Courtney Patton (6–6:40 p.m., Fort Worth, Texas), Tylor and the Train Robbers (5-5:40 p.m., Boise), Grant Webb Band (4-4:40 p.m., Emmett), Buddy DeVore and The Faded Cowboys (3-3:40 p.m., New Plymouth), Pinto Bennett (2-2:40 p.m., Boise).
Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite for $35 advance ($45 day of show). Ages 13 to 20 will pay $10. Kids 12 and younger are free. You can bring camp chairs, but you’ll have to buy food and drinks inside the event. Don’t expect a Pray for Snow-like beer selection, but there should be enough variety to please traditionalists and beer snob. Food will come from The Shed, Bar Gernika, Manfred’s, Reef and Bardenay
Comments