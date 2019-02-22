You need to know about this new Boise summer concert. It’s, like, ‘Urgent’!

Boise is “Cold as Ice” right now, but music fans will be “Hot Blooded” by late summer.

Rock band Foreigner is coming to Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden for a concert on Thursday, Sept. 12.

General-admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, for $50 (plus fees) at Ticketmaster or by phone at (208) 426-1766.

Doors to the show will open at 5:30 p.m. Foreigner cranks up starting at 7 p.m.

Known for 1970s and 1980s hits such as “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like the First Time” and “Juke Box Hero,” Foreigner is one of the biggest-selling bands of all time. The group last visited Boise when it packed the Western Idaho Fair grandstand in 2016.

Led by British guitarist Mick Jones, 74, Foreigner has survived personnel changes over the years. Most notably, singer Lou Gramm’s position is now filled by young buck Kelly Hansen, 57. But classic-rock fans continue to turn out in droves for favorites such as “Dirty White Boy,” “Head Games,” and “Double Vision.”

Foreigner is the sixth concert announced this summer at the annual Outlaw Field concert series.