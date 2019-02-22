Words & Deeds

Words & Deeds

You need to know about this new Boise summer concert. It’s, like, ‘Urgent’!

By Michael Deeds

February 22, 2019 07:00 AM

Kelly Hansen of Foreigner performs during the ’40th Anniversary Tour’ at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)
Kelly Hansen of Foreigner performs during the ’40th Anniversary Tour’ at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP) Michele Eve Sandberg Invision/AP
Kelly Hansen of Foreigner performs during the ’40th Anniversary Tour’ at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP) Michele Eve Sandberg Invision/AP

Boise is “Cold as Ice” right now, but music fans will be “Hot Blooded” by late summer.

Rock band Foreigner is coming to Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden for a concert on Thursday, Sept. 12.

General-admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, for $50 (plus fees) at Ticketmaster or by phone at (208) 426-1766.

Doors to the show will open at 5:30 p.m. Foreigner cranks up starting at 7 p.m.

Known for 1970s and 1980s hits such as “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like the First Time” and “Juke Box Hero,” Foreigner is one of the biggest-selling bands of all time. The group last visited Boise when it packed the Western Idaho Fair grandstand in 2016.

Led by British guitarist Mick Jones, 74, Foreigner has survived personnel changes over the years. Most notably, singer Lou Gramm’s position is now filled by young buck Kelly Hansen, 57. But classic-rock fans continue to turn out in droves for favorites such as “Dirty White Boy,” “Head Games,” and “Double Vision.”

Foreigner is the sixth concert announced this summer at the annual Outlaw Field concert series.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

words-deeds

words-deeds

Michael Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist and entertainment writer at the Idaho Statesman, where he chronicles the Boise good life with reporting and opinion. Deeds invaded the newsroom as an intern in 1991.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  