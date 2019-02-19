Words & Deeds

Live from Paradise! Outlaw Field in Boise schedules fifth outdoor summer concert

By Michael Deeds

February 19, 2019 08:00 AM

Concertgoers gather in front of the stage at Outlaw Field in Boise. Katherine Jones Statesman file
Hawaii-bred reggae band Iration is returning to Boise.

The group, which performed at the Idaho Center Amphitheater last year (opening for Dirty Heads), will headline a concert Saturday, Aug. 17, at Outlaw Field in Boise. Iration will be joined by Pepper on this Live From Paradise! Summer Tour. General-admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, for $35 at Ticketmaster, or by phone at (208) 426-1766.

Iration is the fifth show scheduled this year at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s outdoor music venue. It’s also the Treasure Valley’s third outdoor reggae-rock concert for 2019. Rebelution will perform June 27 at Outlaw Field. And Sublime with Rome is headed to the Idaho Center Amphitheater the next day. (To use Iration-approved spelling, Boise “luvs” reggae-rock.)

If you’re headed to the Iration concert, make arrangements to show up early. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.; music will start at 5:30 p.m.

