When you’re hot, you’re hot: Thai restaurant opens in larger new Boise location

If you’ve gone out for dinner in West Boise, you’re probably familiar with Pad Thai House.
It’s been spicing things up since 2002. Two years after opening at 1473 S. Five Mile Road, an Idaho Statesman reviewer deemed it “Boise’s best Thai food.”
After that, Pad Thai House settled in for the haul. Still rocking 16 years later, the restaurant recently abandoned its strip mall location. After closing for two days, Pad Thai House opened Wednesday in a larger, newly constructed building at 10038 W. Overland, between Five Mile and Maple Grove roads.
Why the move? Because Pad Thai House had outgrown its old space. Too many customers were getting a busy signal when they tried to call in an order. The restaurant told Facebook followers that it wanted to add staff and a second phone line at the new spot, making day-to-day operations more efficient.
So go ahead. Order up some Chicken Pad Thai ($10.50) for pick-up. And if you sit down and eat at the new restaurant, you’ll notice that the environment is roomier and brighter.
On average, restaurants don’t last more than about five years. Cruising toward two decades in a fresh spot, Pad Thai House obviously has its house in order.
Online: boisepadthaihouse.com.
