5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Take off your pants, giggle at Goat Boy

1. Party in your underwear
Join other Idahoans losing their pants Saturday at the annual Cupid’s Undie Run, a fundraiser for The Children’s Tumor Foundation at Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St. It’s basically a big party starting at noon Downtown with a break for a mile-or-so jog. You can still register up to the 2 p.m. run time ($45 advance, $50 at the door). Or just go as a spectator and cheer on the crazies. Online: cupids.org/city/boise.
2. Go see bands
▪ Seattle indie-rockers Pedro The Lion will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. It’s $18 at TicketWeb, $20 day of show. Opening: Tomberlin.
▪ Headbang with August Burns Red at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., in Garden City. It costs $22.50 at Ticketfly or $25 at the door (or $55 VIP). Opening: Fit For a King, Miss May I, Crystal Lake.
▪ Rock/Americana quintet Fruition is the headliner Sunday at the Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., in Garden City. The 7:30 p.m. show costs $16 at eventbrite.com. Opening: Dead Winter Carpenters.
▪ Minnesota indie-rockers Hippo Campus will play at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., in Boise. It’s $20 at TicketWeb, $22 day of show.
3. Laugh with Goat Boy
Comedian Jim Breuer was in Boise two months ago entertaining grandmas as Metallica’s opener at Taco Bell Arena. Now he’s back for a headlining excursion at 8 p.m. Friday at the Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., in Garden City. It costs $25 general, $35 reserved (and $65 VIP) at Ticketfly. Remember the ridiculous Goat Boy character he made famous on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s? Still hilarious. Don’t deny it.
4. Bid on art
More than 250 local artists have donated pieces to this year’s Valentine for AIDS, a silent auction to benefit SNAP (Safety Net for AIDS Program). Check it out now through Feb. 17 at Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., in Boise. Vewing and bidding hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Online: facebook.com/valentineforaids.
5. Eat free (or cheap) pizza
Saturday is National Pizza Day. That means local pizza joints will offer free slices, pies and deals. Pie Hole is doing a buy one, get one free deal on full-size pizzas, equal-or-lesser value, pick-up only. And the more than 300 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers nationwide are giving away a free slice of their “pizzeria-quality pie” now through Sunday if you download or open the the Pilot Flying J app. There are plenty more offers, too, which I rounded up here.
