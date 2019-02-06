Free pizza, Boise! Here’s where to score slices, pies, deals on National Pizza Day

Remember your New Year’s resolution about shedding a few pounds?

That’s so last month.

Saturday is National Pizza Day, which means all bets are off. Pepperoni two-fisting is imminent. Here are some of the Boise-area pizzerias offering freebies and bargains.

▪ Pie Hole is known around town for its late-night slices. But from open to close Saturday, both locations are offering a buy one, get one free deal on full-size pizzas, equal-or-lesser value, pick-up only. (I could so crush an entire potato/bacon pizza. Love that one.) Pie Hole will be open 9 am. to 4 a.m. at 205 N. 8th St. and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. at 1016 S. Broadway Ave.

▪ Flying Pie locations will hand out a free 10-inch, two-topping pizza with the purchase of any 14-inch pizza. Or take $5 off a $15 purchase, or $10 off a $25 purchase. “Limit one per person and only valid to those signed up on our Whirled Famous Rewards program,” says Flying Pie’s Kayce Bradford. “It’s easy, just takes a few seconds and you’ll win cool things like free beer and pizza!”

▪ Want free pizza right now? The more than 300 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers nationwide are giving away a free slice of their “pizzera-quality pie” now through Sunday. You just have to download or open the the Pilot Flying J app, where you’ll find the one-time offer under “myRewards.” First-time users also get a free drink.

▪ The new Firenza Pizza at 999 W. Main St. will lure customers Downtown with this mozzarella-powered magnet: Buy any size pizza and get a 10-inch cheese pizza for $1.

▪ Johnny Bronx Pizza, a New-York-style joint at 4970 N. Linder Road in Meridian, actually closed temporarily last year because it was too popular. So they’re probably scared to offer free pizza Saturday. But Johnny Bronx will offer discounts at its drive-thru/walk-up restaurant. All slices will be $2.50, and full pies will be $5 off.

▪ This deal isn’t actually for National Pizza Day, but Blaze Pizza just launched an online- and app-only deal for two 11-inch pepperoni pizzas for 10 bucks. That’s a pretty sweet deal.