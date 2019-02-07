Indie bands. DJs. A porn star? Treefort Music Fest releases full Boise lineup: 432 acts

If you’re planning to partake in Treefort Music Fest, prepare for possible side effects.





Dizziness, anxiety, head exploding.

With 432 musical acts slated to perform March 20-24 in Downtown Boise, it’s difficult to wrap your mind around navigating the experience.

Take a deep breath. Crack that new official Treefort beer. You can do this.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

Oops, wait, maybe your brain is melting. Is that porn-star-morphed into-DJ Carter Cruise on the bill?

Yep. Treefort unveiled its full lineup today, adding 211 more local, regional, national and international acts. They range from indie and metalcore bands to, yes, 2015’s Best New Starlet and Best Actress at the AVN Awards, aka the “Oscars of porn.” (Hey, don’t judge — at least until you’ve heard Cruise’s music.)

The cover of Carter Cruise’s 2018 EP “Send Moods.” Carter Cruise Soundcloud

Other highlights among the third wave of Treefort acts include French DJ-producer Shiba San, stoner-metal act Acid King, metalcore band Veil of Maya, singer-songwriter EMA, Treepeople, Night Beats, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Sera Cahoone, Kastle, Sávila, ONHELL, Terror Pigeon, The Puscie Jones Revue, Esmé Patterson, Her’s and tons more.

The diverse barrage arrives on top of a couple hundred previously announced performers for the eighth annual Treefort. Highlights included Toro Y Moi, Liz Phair, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain in Light, Vince Staples, American Football and mewithoutYou. Check out the entire Treefort music lineup at treefortmusicfest.com/lineup.

Treefort isn’t just about music, either. There are lots of other arts-, food- and drink-related activities such as Alefort, FoodFort, HackFort, StoryFort and YogaFort.

Treefort, which includes an outdoor main stage and multiple indoor venues throughout Downtown, drew its biggest crowd ever last year. About 24,000 people went to Treefort, festival director Eric Gilbert said, up from about 18,000 in 2017.

Treefort wristbands are on sale now. (Be aware: Prices increase March 1. ) Single-day, main-stage and venue-only tickets will be sold starting in March.

Online: treefortmusicfest.com.