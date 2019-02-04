This new official beer of Treefort Music Fest rocks. It’s in Boise stores now.

Has Boise’s local beer of the year already been released a month into 2019?

After a deep, satisfying sip of Timber Giant, you have to consider the possibility. This new pale ale from Mother Earth Brew Co. in Nampa is an attention-grabbing beast. Double dry-hopped with four varieties — New Zealand Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic, Amarillo and Citra — it’s a flavorful, multisensory experience that hits all the right notes.

Yet it’s brewed to be sessionable. Newly created for Treefort Music Fest, Timber Giant is 5 percent alcohol by volume — perfect liquid accompaniment to watching performers such as Toro y Moi, Liz Phair and American Football.

Treefort isn’t until March 20-24, but 400 cases of Timber Giant have stomped their way into Idaho beer retailers. Six packs arrived last week at Albertsons, Trader Joe’s and WinCo. (Suggested price: $10.99, but you might find it for less). The only places you can enjoy it on draft currently are at the Mother Earth tasting room and at Bittercreek Alehouse in Downtown Boise.

Don’t be shocked if the six-packs vanish before Treefort. (If they do sell out, more will reappear a couple of weeks prior to the festival.) This beer is that good. “I like it a lot,” agrees Mother Earth founder and president Daniel Love. The brewery’s marketing campaign highlights Timber Giant’s “huge tropical fruit and citrus aroma that explodes out of the glass. Oats and wheat contribute to its soft body, keeping it hop-focused. Think ‘hazy,’ without the Pepto chaser.”

What does that Pepto-Bismol reference mean? Well, basically, if enjoying multiple hazy beers sometimes irritates your stomach, Timber Giant might become your new best friend.

“We think hazy, but we filtered it,” Love said. “This is what a hazy beer smells and tastes like, but I’m not going to leave the haze in it.”

Timber Giant is one of two new official Treefort beers. New Belgium Brewing Co. of Fort Collins, Colorado, also will create a special India pale ale: Cyclops Party, which will be available in kegs beginning in March and sold along with Timber Giant at the festival.

Payette Brewing’s Ax Handle India pale lager, the official beer of Treefort in past years, isn’t being brewed currently. It might return someday in the future, according to Payette.