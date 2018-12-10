New Boise pizza restaurant to open with $5 pies all week. Or win free pizza for a year

It’s a good time to be alive if you’re a pizzaholic in Boise.
Firenza Pizza is the latest Idaho newcomer to toss its anchovies into the ring. The Virginia-based fast-casual chain will open a Downtown Boise restaurant Tuesday at 999 W. Main St. on the southeast corner of One Capital Center.
To celebrate, Firenza will offer 10-inch pies for five bucks this Tuesday through Saturday. To get the deal, you have to download the Firenza app. For every $5 pizza sold, Firenza will donate $2 to The Idaho Foodbank. Also, the first 10 customers in line Saturday at Firenza will win two free 10-inch pizzas per month for a year.
Slinging nearly 40 toppings, Firenza uses a build-your-own, assembly-line model. Pizzas are baked for 3 to 5 minutes in an open-flame, stone-hearth oven.
“All our dough’s made in-house. We hand stretch the dough right in front of the customer,” franchisee Duane Paris said Monday. “And then we bring the pizzas out to the customers.”
Normally at Firenza, a 10-inch cheese pizza costs $5.99, a one-topping pizza is $6.98, a two-topping is $7.97 and a three- or four-topping is $8.49. Can’t get enough? Order a 10-inch pizza smothered in unlimited sauces, cheeses, meats and veggies for $9.49. “Create your own masterpie,” the menu explains. Customers also can order 14-inch pies, which cost roughly double the 10-inch prices.
If all those topping choices are too much for your hunger-paralyzed brain, select from 10 signature pies, which cost $8.49. Those include “the Primavera Fresca loaded with healthy vegetables, the Big Kahuna featuring smoked ham, bacon and tropical pineapple or the award-winning Chipotle Chicken topped with crema and fresh pico de gallo,” according to a media release.
Not in a pizza mood? (As if!) Firenza also sells customizable salads, baked wings, meatballs and breadsticks. You’ll also be able to buy fountain drinks and cold bottles of Mexican Coke. Adult beverages will include local and national craft beer, plus wine and canned cocktails.
It’s all part of a formula that highlights quality ingredients, choices and efficiency in a Downtown setting, Paris said.
“The whole thing is, try to keep it affordable, but a good-quality meal — and something fast, too,” he said.
Firenza Pizza will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Founded in 2015, Firenza Pizza has more than 20 locations in seven states. Another 25 are in the works.
Online: firenzapizza.com.
Comments