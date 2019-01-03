5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: See comedy, be Wild & Scenic, ‘get tougher’

1. See a PDX band
Craving something Treefort-ish? Head to Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., on Friday night. Portland indie act Bryson Cone will blend dream pop, cool grooves and sexy saxophones into sonic dance fuel. Opening are Mr. Grant Olsen and Chief Broom. Tickets are $7 at TicketWeb. Music starts at 8:30 p.m.
2. Laugh with a pro
Comedian Tracy Smith is headlining now through Sunday at Liquid, 405 S. 8th St. Smith has been doing stand-up for nearly three decades. She’s had specials on Comedy Central and Canada’s The Comedy Network. She’s also appeared on HBO and A&E. Watch a pro in action at 8 p.m. Thursday ($12), at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday ($15), and at 8 p.m. Sunday ($12). Tickets: 208-941-2459, liquidboise.com.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
3. Watch hoops
Time to toughen up, Boise State Broncos. After losing twice in two weeks to Oregon, BSU basketball coach Leon Rice pulled no punches about looming conference play. “It goes back to our mental toughness,” he said, “and if we don’t get tougher, we’re not going to be good. If we do, we’ve got a chance to be really good. Simple.” The Broncos got off to a good start in the Mountain West by winning at Wyoming on Wednesday. Now they will look to play smash-mouth hoops against San Diego State at 8 p.m. Saturday at Taco Bell Arena. Tickets are $10 to $20 at broncosports.com or 208-426-4737.
4. Get wild
The Idaho Chapter Sierra Club is back with the 16th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, which takes over the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., on Friday night ($15 at eventbrite.com, 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show). Fourteen short films will “combine beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform and ignite solutions to ensure the conservation of wild and scenic places we all love.” ... Do you have children interested in the outdoors? Check out the Wild Child Film Festival earlier in the day ($5 at eventbrite.com, 3 p.m. doors, 4 p.m. show). One of the films is titled “Dragging 235 lbs Uphill Both Ways.” Intrigued yet, kid?
5. Plan your wedding
If nuptials are in your future, the Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St., should be on your must-do list this weekend. The Wedding Party Show is where you’ll meet local wedding professionals, see bridal runway fashion shows, taste cake, learn about the latest trends — and enjoy an adult beverage or two. The show goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 advance at theweddingpartyshow.com, or $10 (cash only) at the door.
Comments