Vince Staples is among 155 newly announced acts for Treefort Music Fest 2019

Treefort Music Fest announced its second wave of acts today — 155 new ones on top of the 67 already revealed back in November, which included Toro Y Moi, Liz Phair and Angelique Kidjo’s Remain in Light.
So what’s the latest? Newly revealed artists include Vince Staples, American Football, mewithoutYou, Built To Spill, Tigers Jaw, Cherry Glazerr, JPEGMAFIA, Gaelynn Lea, Sudan Archives, Sierra Hull, Nappy Roots, Flint Eastwood, TEEN, Ava Luna, Goopsteppa, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Califone, With Child, Bells Atlas, Nick Delffs, The Blank Tapes, Pinky Pinky, Goodbye Honolulu, 208 Ensemble, Nick Zoulek, WEEED, Sun Blood Stories, Sunbathe, Illuminati Hotties, Reptaliens, Afrosonics, Lee Corey Oswald, Western Daughter, Chong the Nomad, Linqua Franqa, Video Age, Mega Ran, Morgin Madison, Moorea Masa & The Mood, The Ophelias, C.J. Boyd, Eldren, Aan, Indigenous Robot and more.
Heading into its eighth year, Treefort Music Fest will be March 20-24, 2019, at various Downtown Boise venues. Focusing on indie and emerging acts, Treefort normally uncorks its music lineup in three staggered announcements. Starting in January, fans can expect some sort of weekly revelation regarding the full music bill, launch party or related fort programming such as Alefort, FoodFort, HackFort, StoryFort and YogaFort.
Special circumstances will surround entry to rapper Vince Staples’ show, which will be Wednesday, March 20, at the Knitting Factory. (That’s news! The long-silent Knit will reopen by then, apparently.) Long story short? It’s possible you’ll need to buy a separate Vince Staples ticket for $30, or have an upgraded, front-of-the-line Treefort Zipline wristband. (And get there early.)
You’ll find more details about that, as well as every band announced so far, at Treefortmusicfest.com.
