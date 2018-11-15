Liz Phair will perform at Treefort Music Fest in 2019. Her 1993 debut studio album, “Exile in Guyville,” is one of Rolling Stone magazine’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.’
Liz Phair will perform at Treefort Music Fest in 2019. Her 1993 debut studio album, “Exile in Guyville,” is one of Rolling Stone magazine’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.’ Amy Harris Invision/AP
Who’s coming to Treefort Fest in 2019? Angelique Kidjo, Liz Phair, Toro Y Moi, more

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

November 15, 2018 10:00 AM

Curious about bands coming to Treefort Music Fest in 2019?

You’re in luck. The first wave of acts has been revealed for the eighth annual event, which will invade Downtown Boise from March 20-24.

Highlights include Toro Y Moi, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Liz Phair, Low, Black Mountain, Rubblebucket, Black Moth Super Rainbow, Dan Deacon, Caroline Rose, Mandolin Orange, Laura Veirs, Delicate Steve, Ekali, The Bright Light Social Hour, Cedric Burnside, Y La Bamba, The Suffers, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Ripe, Mt. Joy, Rituals of Mine, Bad Bad Hats, CHAI, and Naked Giants.

Check out the full list of first-wave acts here. The second and third rounds of musicians will be announced in coming months.

Performers at various subforts ranging from Hackfort to Storyfort also have been released. Visit the Treefort website for more information.

Online: treefortmusicfest.com.

