5 Things to Do This Weekend: Pizza crushing, nut cracking, beer sipping ... and cadavers

1. Stay cheesy
▪ Downtown newcomer Firenza Pizza, 999 W. Main St., is selling 10-inch, build-your-own pies for $5 (normally $8.49) now through Saturday. To get the deal, you have to download the Firenza app. Bonus: $2 of each $5 pizza sold will be donated to The Idaho Foodbank. Also, the first 10 customers Saturday win two 10-inch pizzas per month for a year. If you’re one of the pizzaholics lining up, use the patio doors on the south side of the building.
▪ Jonesing for Detroit-style pizza? (Or just wondering what the heck it is?) Catch the tail end of Spitfire Craft Pizza & Pints’ weeklong grand opening celebration. The Motor City-lovin’ pizzeria at 2450 S. Vista Ave. is hosting a pint night and tasting from 6-8 p.m. Saturday with Revision Brewing Company of Sparks, Nevada. Not only will you find out what Detroit-style pizza looks like, you’ll find out what high-quality hazy IPA tastes like. Expect giveaways and raffles for prizes, too.
2. Feel alive
If you head to the Discovery Center of Idaho, you might feel out of place for a moment. As in living. Because lots of other folks there will be deceased. Bodies Human: Anatomy in Motion opens Friday. The new exhibition is billed as a unique collection of more than 100 authentic human specimens, including whole bodies and individual organs preserved through a special process called “plastination.” If you want to go, you’ll pay $6 on top of normal Discovery Center admission prices. Online: dcidaho.org.
3. Celebrate Christmas
▪ Ballet Idaho will perform The Nutcracker to orchestral jams from the Boise Phil at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane. Tickets are $38, $46 and $61. Online: balletidaho.org.
▪ Jazz singer and community ringleader Curtis Stigers is back for another Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St. (Monday is sold out.) Stigers and his friends always deliver an entertaining variety show. Best of all, it generates money piles for Interfaith Sanctuary Homeless Shelter. Tickets are $50 general admission, $100 reserved main floor. Online: egyptiantheatre.net.
4. Get funky
Sibling indie-rockers Skating Polly will glide into The Funky Taco, 801 W. Bannock St., at 8 p.m. Saturday ($12 advance at eventbrite.com, $14 door). The impressive, veteran Oklahoma City trio got its start when step-sisters Kelli Mayo, 18, and Peyton Bighorse, 23, were were 9 and 14. Massachusetts-based feminist rock act Potty Mouth co-headlines, and Kinda Kids opens. While you’re at the restaurant, don’t forget to stuff a Macho Taco down your throat.
5. Do hockey
The Kansas City Mavericks are in town facing off with the Idaho Steelheads. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise. Tickets are $20 to $43. Online: idahosteelheads.com.
6. Bonus! Drink dark beer
If you like your brews stout and barrel-aged, don’t miss the fifth annual Darkest Night at Taphouse Pub & Eatery, 760 W. Main St. Starting at 11 a.m. Friday and running all day, Taphouse will offer more than 20 “rare, unique and delicious dark beers.” We’re talking four Bourbon County variants, Founders CBS, Epic Quadruple Barrel Big Bad Baptist, Fremont Last Nail (known in other states as Rusty Nail) and lots more. Wear black, and you’ll get a sweet Darkest Night glass while supplies last.
