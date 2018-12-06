5 Things to Do This Weekend: Eat cheap breakfast, hit a new beer taproom, keep it Reel

1. Keep it Reel
Don’t be crabby, fish face! Boise’s only full-time specialty seafood shop finally returns to action Saturday. Reel Foods fish market and oyster bar will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in its new digs at 1118 S. Vista Ave. (It’s a former Blimpie shop in the Vista Village shopping center.) Shuttered since early 2018, Reel Foods had planned to reopen a week ago. But owner Marcus Bonilla encountered an unexpected final hurdle. Now? “It is happening!” he promises.
2. Go see tunes
Non-holiday music:
▪ JMSN: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. $17 at the door. Opening: August 08.
▪ Boise Rock School End of Fall Session Gig: All active bands at Boise Rock School perform (more than 50), putting what they’ve learned into practice on stage in front of the public. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. $5 suggested donation. boiserockschool.com.
▪ Idaho Contemporary Instrumental Concert Series: Featuring Esteban Anastasio on guitar and Joey Curtin on piano. 7 p.m. Saturday, Welch Music Center, 12516 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. $10-15. eventbrite.com.
▪ Red Fang: 7 p.m. Saturday, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $18. eventbrite.com. Opening: Telekinetic Yeti.
▪ Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons: 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: Like a Rocket.
▪ Allen Stone: 7 p.m. Sunday, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $15, $25 and $45. Ticketfly.
▪ The Black Lillies: 7 p.m. Sunday, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $15. eventbrite.com. Special guest: Samantha Crain.
Holiday music:
▪ Boise Phil Holiday Pops: Friday: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $23-$50, $10 students. And also Saturday: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$72, $12 students. Family packages start at $50. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Boise State University Family Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $10 general, $8 seniors, $2 children and non-BSU students. Ticketmaster.
▪ Opera Idaho Children’s Choruses’ Holiday Concert: 11 a.m. Saturday, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Free.
▪ The Musettes present “The Magic of Christmas”: Tunes like “Deck the Halls,” “Let Him In” and “In the Stable” will be performed. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. nampaciviccenter.com. Free.
▪ Christmas at the Cathedral: Features the music of composer Joseph Martin and his newest Christmas work “The Song Heard ‘Round the World.” 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Free.
▪ Ida Ho Ho Benefit Concert: Featuring Sun Blood Stories, Eilen Jewell, Fulton and Hunt, Andy Byron and many others. Benefits the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. 7 p.m. Saturday, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $15 at eventbrite.com, $20 at the door.
3. Eat a cheap breakfast
Ever heard of Joe Momma’s Breakfast Eatery? It operated for eight years in Eagle, where it was known for killer chicken-fried steak and not-so-killer, hour-long waits to be seated. The torturous waits have ended. Joe Momma’s just moved into a much bigger building — the former Famous Joe’s barbecue restaurant at 3510 N. Eagle Road in Meridian. To celebrate, Joe Momma’s will hold a grand opening celebration all day Saturday with $1 mimosas and $1.99 biscuits and gravy.
4. Be sporty
▪ Idaho Steelheads hockey vs. Utah Grizzlies: 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $20-$43. 208-331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Boise State Broncos men’s basketball vs. Central Washington: 2 p.m. Saturday, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
5. Hit a new taproom
If you’re a local beer fan, you’re familiar with the original Payette Brewing Co. location at 111 W. 33rd St. in Garden City. That building has a different tenant now. Western Collective, a brewery with Texas roots, is hosting a grand opening of its taproom and brewery Saturday starting at noon. “We will have food trucks, new beers, smores, tours, games and prizes!,” Western Collective promises on Facebook.
