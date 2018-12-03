No more crazy waits! Popular local restaurant leaves Eagle, opens in new Meridian spot

When Joe Momma’s Breakfast Eatery opened in 2010, diners often encountered a 15-minute wait on weekends.

But as the scent of syrup-smothered deliciousness wafted across West Ada County, that wait grew to 20 or 30 minutes. Then 30 or 40.

“Then we were consistently an hour on Saturdays and Sundays,” co-owner Kathleen Wise says. “And then that wait started happening on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. It was one of those things.”

So when Joe Momma’s owners got the chance to buy the former Famous Dave’s barbecue building at 3510 N. Eagle Road in Meridian, they did not waffle.

Joe Momma’s had its final day of business at 600 S. Rivershore Lane in Eagle on Nov. 26. On Monday, the restaurant reopened less than two miles away.

Instead of 87 seats, the new Joe Momma’s has 276. Including the outdoor patio, it could handle about 340 hungry diners, Wise says.

She doesn’t guarantee there won’t be a short wait on weekends. Especially this Saturday and Sunday, when Joe Momma’s will celebrate its grand opening with $1 mimosas and $1.99 biscuits and gravy.

But during peak hours, if you’re craving Joe Momma’s signature chicken-fried steak plate ($13.99), your stomach will only need to growl for, say, 10 or 15 minutes. (Hopefully!)

“I don’t expect it being to that level of craziness anymore,” Wise says.

Coinciding with the move, Joe Momma’s is unveiling new menu items. Carnitas Bennie ($11.99/$8.99 half) is a traditional English muffin with carnitas-style pork on top, cheddar cheese, rojo pork sauce and avocado and cilantro. “It’s super good,” Wise says. “It’s one of my favorites.” Hash browns or house potatoes come on the side.

The new Joe Momma’s also is serving fun drinks such as a Sriracha and cilantro bloody mary. Or dig into six varieties of mimosas by grabbing a flight of four for $13. Just be sure to order the raspberry flavor — “our most popular mimosa far and away,” Wise says.

As part of the building acquisition, Joe Momma’s picked up a liquor license.

“You can sit there and have a shot of Jack and a pancake if that’s what you want,” Wise says with a laugh.

Hey, order toast, then raise a toast — to the old Joe Momma’s location. Wise realizes regulars have fond memories of that place. Joe Momma’s owners originally had hoped to stay in Eagle, Wise says, but it just wasn’t in the cards.

Either way, it was time to move.

“To me, if you’re a customer that came regularly, the extra 5-minute drive is well worth not having to wait 45 minutes when you got there,” she says.

Online: joemommaseatery.com.