5 (Zillion) Things to Do This Weekend: Sweat, play free Donkey Kong, party at brew fests

1. Sweat to the oldies
Thanks to a fire, the Knitting Factory Concert House is temporarily down. But Boise’s concert scene is far from out. Need proof? Check out the weekend.
▪ Keith Sweat: 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. (Remember sweating to these 1990s oldies? “Twisted”, “Nobody” and “I’ll Give All My Love to You.”) $55-$67 general, $103 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Ginuwine.
▪ Liz Brasher: 7 p.m. Sept. 21, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $10. eventbrite.com. $12 at the door. Opening: Zach Quintana.
▪ The Mattson 2 / Astronauts, Etc.: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: Lars Luna.
▪ Boise Philharmonic presents “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert:” Original intergalactic epic comes to life on the big screen with the Boise Phil performing John Williams’ score live. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40.56-$83.01. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ The Soft White Sixties: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: Ruff Pups, King Dream.
▪ Knitting Factory Benefit Show: Music by Black Tooth Grin, Septic Era, Traitors Gate, Break Surface, Jintrick, Ghostbox, Hand of Doom, Eleven 44, Atheras, Abaasy, Basement. All proceeds go directly to the Knitting Factory staff. 1 p.m. to midnight Sept. 23, Mardi Gras, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. $10 general, $5 if younger than 21.
▪ Radney Foster: 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Cinder Winery, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. $15, $20 and $25. americanamusicseries.net. Opening: Gary Tackett, Andy Byron.
▪ Japanese Breakfast: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: Ought.
2. Do a brew fest
Outdoor beer festival season is in full swing. Check out my guide to fall Boise beer festivals for details about the beer bashes below and more festivals in the coming weeks.
▪ B’Arc n Brew: Bring your dog! (On a leash, please.) Breweries include Edge, County Line, Boise Brewing, Highlands Hollow, Lagunitas, Mad Swede, Payette, and more, plus Meriwether Cider. Music by Cunningham and Moss, The Grape and The Grain, Knew Knormal, Deviant Kin, Bread and Circus, others. Noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. $20, includes taster mug and eight beer tickets. 208-343-6820.
▪ Old Boise Oktoberfest: Close down the streets! Authentic German biers, games, food, and a kids fun zone (2 to 5 p.m.). 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22, Old Boise at 6th and Main streets. $20 at the door.
3. Hit Halloween haunts
This is the weekend local Halloween businesses kick into high gear.
▪ The Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival: Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, games, pig races, farm pond fishing, more. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 21 through Nov. 3, 1020 S. Rackham Way, Meridian. $8.49 Monday-Thursday, $12.26 Friday-Saturday, in advance or at the gate. 208-922-5678.
▪ Linder Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: Boise State corn maze, pumpkin patch, food, petting zoo, pony rides, more. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 21 through Oct. 31, 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Farm admission only, required: $5 Friday-Saturday, $4 Monday-Thursday, free for ages 3 and younger. Corn maze add-on: $7 general, $4 children 4-11. Half price for military. 208-371-0222.
▪ The Haunted World: Features a 35-acre outdoor haunt, a hostel asylum gone wrong (Skullvania) and a 15-acre corn maze. Dusk to midnight Friday-Saturday and dusk to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 21-22, 28-29 and Oct. 1-31, Northside Boulevard and Idaho 20/26, four miles north of the Nampa sugar factory. $24 general, $29 for fast-track pass, free for ages 5 and younger.
▪ Requiem Haunted House: Indoor multi-floor experience with more than 10,000 square feet of terror. Partners with “Don’t Be A Monster,” an anti-bullying campaign for schools. 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sept. 22, 28-29, Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 30-31, 801 Main St., Caldwell. $15 general, $10 ages 12 and younger, $20 includes coffin ride. Group rates available. 208-989-9179.
4. Hit a block party
▪ Spacebar Arcade ’80s Block Party: No quarters required! Celebrate the arcade’s sixth anniversary with all games on free play, DJs inside and out, a beer garden and Boise Fry Co. food truck. Costumes encouraged. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sept. 22, Spacebar Arcade, 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $5 admission.
▪ B-AMP Block Party: Boise All-Ages Music Project and Boise Rock School are teaming up with bands, skate demos, food, community art, pop-up performances, dance, community booths, more. 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22, JUMP, 1000 Myrtle St., Boise. 208-440-5101. Free.
5. Pop into an art exhibit
Three local artists — Jim Spicka, Kellie Cosho and Tarmo Watia — will present a pop-up exhibit from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at State Street Plaza, 4105 W. State St. Enjoy complimentary wine and appetizers — and nearly 90 works of art. Cosho and Watia are painters, while Spicka is a multi-faceted artist. “My first showing was in 1971 at Art In The Park,” Spicka says, “and even though I sold out the first day, I have not shown my art again until 2012, when I had a pop-up art exhibit in Huatulco, Mexico, where we live in the winter months. It has become a very popular annual event growing in size from one to now 15 artists who hail from all corners of the world. My work includes tissue on glass, Gyotaku fish prints, water colors, acrylic on canvas and canvas murals.”
