5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Be Cheap, party at Oktoberfest, see Sports ...

1. Mix sports with rock
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick will crank hits outdoors after golf finishes Friday evening at the Albertsons Boise Open. Seriously, for a $15 ticket, how do not “Surrender” and go? ... Or forget the 9-irons and check out a slick, groovy band called Sports on Friday at Neurolux in Downtown Boise.
2. Party in the North End
What’s new at the bazillionth annual Hyde Park Street Fair in Camel’s Back Park? Absolutely nothing, thank you very much! OK, the band schedule changes a bit. But the formula Friday, Saturday and Sunday will remain the same: Tons of vendors, food, tie-dye, beer and fun. Check out the schedule and pick a time to head down.
3. Raise a stein
Payette Brewing Co. is kicking off Oktoberfest with an eight-hour party Saturday. It’s dog-, kid- and Bronco-friendly. (The Boise State-Oklahoma State football game will be shown inside the taproom and in the production facility.) Buy a one-liter, Payette-branded stein for $15 (includes first drink token; $7 each additional) and start tossing back beers. Details are in this big ol’ guide to fall beer festivals in Boise.
4. See a ghost
Thanksgiving decorations already are sneaking into stores. Why not start celebrating Halloween? Scare your pants off at The Haunted World, which opens this weekend in Nampa with a 35-acre outdoor haunt, a hostel asylum gone wrong and a 15-acre corn maze. It’s $24 general admission, $29 for fast-track pass, free for ages 5 and younger.
5. Get cultured
If arts and entertainment onstage sounds good, there are lots of options:
▪ Red Light Variety Show will celebrate 10 years with “Black Label,” featuring aerial acrobatics, pole dancing, burlesque, partner acrobatics, comedy and more. 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $20 advance, $25 at the door.
▪ Creative fusion group LED will merge dance, visuals and music in a performance that mixes old and new at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $30-$45 at Eventbrite.com.
▪ Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Beehive — The 60s Musical” is playing at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday, at the ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Check ticket availability at idahoshakespeare.org.
Comments