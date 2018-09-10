Heading to Boise’s 39th annual Hyde Park Street Fair? Here’s what you need to know

Back in 1979, Boise’s Hyde Park merchants wanted to find a way promote their neighborhood.
Now, 39 years later, there’s still something new for everyone at the Hyde Park Street Fair.
This year’s event, which runs from Sept. 14-16, will feature 100 vendors offering tie-dye, live music, art, crafts, food, beer and a wine garden. The street fair features many of the Hyde Park area businesses, along with nearby merchandisers and nonprofit organizations to fill Camel’s Back Park for a last hurrah of summer.
The festival is a fundraiser through the North End Neighborhood Association to support neighborhood programs. All proceeds raised by the event, after expenses, go to funding for local schools and community projects to benefit Boise.
Whether you’ve never attended the Hyde Park Street Fair, or you’ve gone every year, there will be something new for you.
The fair’s basic set-up doesn’t change much, according to event coordinator Carl Schedier, but the opportunity to see a new artist or live musical act does.
For instance, the band lineup changes every year. This year will feature 19 bands, all local, that are scheduled to perform on the main stage, including the street fair’s alum Bread & Circus and Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins. The list of performing acts also change, and attendees can expect to see 30 plus acts — from belly dancers to community yoga — on the community stage this year on Saturday and Sunday.
Oh, and expect to see many tie-dyed shirts and fun costumes at the fair to follow the peace and love hippie vibe.
That vibe is what attracts thousands of guests annually, Schedier said, and the street fair is like no other Boise has to offer.
“(Hyde Park Street Fair) is the only type of fair like this that’s allowed in the park. We kind of got grandfathered in when we introduced it in the park, and so there aren’t any others that do what we do,” he said. “And we’re pretty unusual for cities anyways, there aren’t many that actually have something like the Hyde Park Street Fair.”
So what’s different about Hyde Park Street Fair compared to other Boise festivals such as the Western Idaho Fair or Art in the Park?
“Art is a part of ours, but we also have different local craft vendors, a lot of different nonprofit groups that participate in the fair, and we also just try to keep it different,” Scheider said. “(The festivals) all might look similar on the outside, but on the inside they’re quite different.”
Ironically, the Hyde Park Street Fair is not in the street, but at Camel’s Back Park. And there’s a reason for that.
“That’s a major travel route, 13th, 15th and Harrison, and so there was concern about travel patterns as well as about emergency vehicles trying to get through,” Scheider said. “It was just getting too popular and creating so much congestion for that small of an area, that they felt the only way to keep the fair running was to move it off the street.”
Plan on taking advantage of the weather by biking or walking to the festival due to there being scarce parking spaces in the North End.
Visit northendboise.org for more information.
Main Stage Music Lineup*
*Subject to change
Friday, Sept. 14
5-5:45- El Dopamine
6-6:45- Sounder
7-7:45- Sherpa
8-9:30-Bread & Circus
Saturday, Sept. 15
12-12:45-Emalee Tipton Band
1-1:45-Knotty Brine
2-2:45- Fall Creek String Band
3-3:45-Andrew Sheppard Band
4-4:45- Low-fi
5-5:45- Rebecca Scott Band
6-6:45- Bernie Reilly Band
7-7:45- Audio Moonshine
8-9:30- a.k.a Belle
Sunday, Sept. 16
11:30-12:15- Ben Burdick Quartet featuring Amy Rose
12:30-1:15-Blaze & Kelly
1:30-2:15- The Pan Handles
2:30-3:15- Fulton/Hunt
3:30-4:15- Tylor & The Train Robbers
4:30-6pm- Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins
