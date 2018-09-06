6 Things to Do This Weekend: Start it with a bang, inhale BBQ, electrify your ride ...

1. Start it with a bang
If you’re wondering why people in rocking chairs are lining Eagle Road all day Friday, well, it’s Scentsy’s annual Rock-a-Thon. But here’s the real sight: The celebration ends with an eye-popping fireworks display at 9 p.m. at Scentsy Commons, 2901 E. Pine Ave., in Meridian. This pyro show is no joke. Check it out from afar, or get up close and park for $10 per carload starting at 7 p.m. (The money goes straight to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.)
2. Have a laugh
Ready for 208 Comedy Fest? It starts tonight at Liquid then erupts Friday through Sunday at multiple Downtown Boise venues. Headliner Kyle Kinane — a strangely thoughtful yet hilarious “Comedy Central” veteran — performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre ($25). There are lots of other funny comics on the schedule, too.
3. Go to a backyard concert
Idaho-based singer-songwriter Eilen Jewell will perform a backyard fundraising concert for the Snake River Alliance at 7 p.m. Saturday at 3106 N. Hawthorne Drive in Boise. Don’t be shy about crashing this party. Just have a ticket, which costs $50 general, or $75 VIP (which includes a social hour with Jewell, appetizers and a beer/wine bar). ... Other than that, it’s a fairly quiet weekend for concerts, aside from Dallas rock band Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights on Sunday at The Olympic.
4. Buy art
The 64th annual Art in the Park takes over Julia Davis Park from Friday through Sunday with music, food, dance — and, yes, a ton of arts and crafts to browse. You’ll find more than 260 vendors, including 50 new artists, according to this detail-packed preview.
5. Electrify your wheels
Walking my kids to school this morning, we waved to a guy trimming his grass with an electric mower. The thing sounded like a fan. It was cool. It reminded me of Boise National Drive Electric Week, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with a 2 1/2-hour gathering. You’ll find forward-thinking Idahoans and their electric cars, motorcycles and bikes in front of the Idaho State Capitol on Jefferson Street between 6th and 8th streets. It’s a great opportunity to learn about Earth-friendly transportation choices. And it’s free.
6. Have some ‘cue (and beer)
If you’re a beer geek, there are more interesting tasting events in the coming weeks. (Watch for my annual fall beer festivals round-up in the Idaho Statesman’s Scene magazine on Sept. 14.) But there’s an enticing food element to the Rock’N Brews & BBQ Festival on Saturday at the Boise Spectrum. Yo, it’s officially sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society! ... Speaking of food events, if you’re wondering why tables are lined up Sunday in front of the Idaho State Capitol? It’s the annual Capitol Table. And it’s sold out. At $150 a seat. But that won’t stop you from gawking from afar with your delicious food-truck street tacos, right?
Comments