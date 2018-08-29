Art? Check. Food? Check. Music? Check. Everything you need to know for Art in the Park

There’s only one place where food, live music, a sculpture garden pub and art meet: Boise’s Art in the Park.
The annual festival presented by the Boise Art Museum will be held Sept. 7-9 in Julia Davis Park. This year will feature more than 260 art and craft vendors, which includes 50 new artists and 101 artists from Idaho.
Going on its 64th year, Art in the Park has become a Treasure Valley tradition that gathers thousands of people to the park.
The main attraction is the art and craft vendors. Booths are set up along the park to make trails for easy strolling. Artist booth subjects range from drawing and paper, ceramics, painting, metalsmithing, photography and many more.
Some invited artists coming back are Mountain Brook Studio, Portland Leather Goods and Tis the Season Ornaments. New artists, like Aimee Ceramics, Compass Goods, Lightwork Artistry and Moondance Artwork will join in on the fun this year.
There will also be performing artists and a Children’s Art Tent to keep any child entertained.
Delicious food is one of the many traditions at Art in the Park. Local vendors, such as Mad Mac and Boise Fry Company, will make their appearance at the festival alongside new vendors such as Tony’s Tamales, Kabob Shack and Aladdin Egyptian. For a treat, classics like Ben & Jerry’s and Idaho Ice Cream Potato will be there to help your sweet tooth, along with Blue Feather Bakery, Idaho Five Star Funnel Cakes and Sweet Valley Cookie Company and many more.
During the fun, ask for an official Art in the Park receipt with all of your purchases. Each receipt contains a form at the top that you can fill out to win prizes, such as 12 Alpine Lift Tickets at Bogus Basin or a family admission pack to Zoo Boise, and drop into any of the Welcome Centers as well as the Information Booth.
Plan for a walk not only in the park, but also to and from your car — there’s no public parking in Julia Davis Park during the event. Luckily, there will be several free shuttle buses running continuously from the north side of the park to get you close enough for a comfortable walk.
If extra exercise sounds ideal, consider parking in the ParkBOI garage downtown on 11th and Front streets for only $3. Parking is also available at Boise State University’s Brady Garage.
Visit boiseartmuseum.org for more details on what to expect this year. Art in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 7-8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Free.
Performing Arts Stage
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
6:30 – 8 p.m. Red Light Challenge
SATURDAY, SEPT. 8
11 a.m. – Noon Ophidia Studios
12:30 – 2 p.m. The Trees The Trees
2:30 – 4 p.m. Fleet Street Klezmer
4:30 – 5 p.m. Idaho Dance Theatre
5 – 5:30 p.m. Starbelly Dancers
5:30 – 6 p.m. Shimi Tree
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
1:30 – 3 p.m. The Noah Kadre Experience
Comments