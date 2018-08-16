5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Feed your Soul, welcome Winter, Bug out

1. Hit a concert

▪ Heart tribute act Barracuda headlines a free Friday concert in Fountain Square at The Village at Meridian. Local act The Retreads opens the outdoor show, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

▪ Neurolux will rock all weekend with dream-pop band Winter on Friday night ($8 advance, $10 door) and synth-beat-spewing Street Fever on Saturday ($10). TicketWeb.

▪ The Olympic in Downtown Boise will groove with Austin, Texas, soul band The Nightowls on Friday ($8) and folk-pop act The Sea The Sea on Saturday ($8).

▪ Early next week brings the Steve Miller Band (Monday, Outlaw Field) and Slayer/Lamb of God/Anthrax (Tuesday, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater).

2. Feed your soul

Nothing says summer like a Soul Food Festival. Here’s the scoop: “Celebrate African American culture and food with vendors Brown Shuga Soul Food and Mister BBQ, a crawfish boil, free kids corner and local artists from various genres such as gospel, R&B, soul, more.” The party goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Island State Park, 4000 W. Hatchery Road. It’s free to get in, but a $5 state park entrance fee is required.

3. Do the Fair

The Western Idaho Fair kicks off Friday. You know the drill: Pronto Pups, livestock and the sort of people-watching you won’t find anywhere else. (What’s the over-under on number of Guns ‘N Roses shirts worn?) Remember: Carnival wristbands are the way to go if you’re looking to do a bunch of rides. Jonesing for Bret Michaels, ladies? (Seriously?) Grandstand concerts kick off next week.

4. Bug out

Don’t feel like braving the Fair quite yet? (Or ever, ya Scrooge?) Take the kids to the Idaho Botanical Garden. It’s Bug Day on Saturday. You can “earn a Certificate in Bugology,” purchase edible insects, play bug bingo, participate in Insect Olympics, catch live bugs, and meet the experts.” The fun goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Price: $8 general, $4 children 5-12 and IBG members, free for ages 4 and younger.

5. Catch up from last weekend

You hadn’t heard that a new outdoor bar opened along the Boise Greenbelt last weekend? Hop into your bathing suit and visit The Eddy. ... Are you a fan of sour beers? It’s your last chance to sip tart liquids at Bittercreek Alehouse’s annual Funk Fest, which winds down Saturday.