‘Bring some trunks’: New Boise River Greenbelt bar opens today. New farmers market is next

August is here, but summer is just getting started along the Boise Greenbelt.





The Eddy, a new storage-container bar serving riverside beer and wine, will make a splash when it opens today near the Boise Whitewater Park.

Next week, the new 34th Street Market plans to bring fresh produce to the same Garden City location.

The outdoor bar and market’s co-owners, Michael Slavin and Luke Keavney, are former river guides who grew up in Salmon. They’ll sling drinks from noon to 10 p.m. daily at The Eddy, offering frosty brews in cans, bottles and on tap.

Cornhole is set up. A Trailhead Ice stand is selling frozen treats seven days a week.

At just under an acre, the gravel-covered lot is kid-friendly, dog-friendly and exceptionally hot-weather-friendly.

“We have the coldest beer on the river by far,” Slavin brags with a friendly laugh. “We serve everything out of coolers, so they’re truly ice, ice cold. Given our river backgrounds, that’s kind of a fun thing to do.”

Located a stone’s skip from the water, The Eddy is near an unofficial paddleboard take-out spot and swimming hole. “Bring some trunks or a bathing suit,” Slavin suggests. “Jump in the water, then have a beer.”

The Eddy and 34th Street Market are part of a multi-block stretch of restaurants and bars along the Boise River’s south side, including The Yardarm storage-container bar, Joe’s Crab Shack, Sandbar Patio Bar & Grill, Telaya Wine Co. and Caffe Luciano’s.

The Eddy tested the waters with a handful of pop-up events in recent weeks. While serving wine, Slavin couldn’t help sensing an irony about the situation. “We were selling buckets of iced rosé in Garden City where a mobile home park used to be,” he says.

The location will venture further into uncharted waters Tuesday when the 34th Street Market opens. The plan is to operate afternoons through early evenings on Tuesdays through fall, Slavin says, with a variety of food and craft vendors.

“We have like 25 applications out there,” he says. “We’ll see how many show up the first week.”

Food trucks should be on site by next weekend, providing sustenance to soak up those Eddy beers. An electric bicycle shop featuring rentals and sales should be operating on the lot by next week, too, Slavin says.

With outdoor DJs, live music and other activities, The Eddy and 34th Street Market quickly could become a popular outdoor entertainment hub in Garden City.

“The impetus for it is really to provide walkable and bikeable food options for this ever-growing neighborhood,” Slavin says. “You have a lot of people that are activity-oriented ... They prefer to get something on bike or foot. And you don’t have a lot of local options yet.”

The original plan was to operate seasonally, but it’s possible The Eddy could remain open in winter, Slavin says. Fire pits are planned this fall. And they plan to highlight local breweries with tap takeovers each week. Three Powderhaus Brewing beers will be featured this weekend.

Spring, summer, fall, winter — with the right riverside atmosphere, who knows when the party will end?

“Food trucks, fire pits, good vibes, family-friendly — that’s our jam,” Slavin says.