Two new amphitheater concerts are coming, Boise, including ‘extreme trajectory’ band

Two new concerts have been scheduled at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa this summer.

Reggae-rock bands Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, and Hirie will fill the air with good vibes and breezy rhythms on Monday, Aug. 30.

Tickets to the 7 p.m. show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, at ICTickets for $39.50 (first 100 sold), $45 (second 100) and $49.50. They’ll cost $55 on the day of the show. All tickets are general admission. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Southern California bands Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome are familiar summer experiences in the Boise area. They’ve played separately and together here in past years.

This concert is a co-headlining event between the two, and organizers expect a full house in the 5,000-capacity setup. “Dirty Heads has been on an extreme trajectory this last couple years,” said promoter Creston Thornton, president of Live Nation’s mountain region, “and Sublime never disappoints with all their hits.”

Alternative-rock bands Death Cab For Cutie and Deep Sea Diver will roll into the outdoor venue on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Tickets to that show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, at ICTickets for $37.50 — all general admission. They cost $40 on the day of the show. Music starts at 8 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Death Cab For Cutie’s last visit to Boise was in 2018, when the group headlined at Memorial Stadium.

With pandemic restrictions dropped, summer is starting to take shape at the Idaho Center Amphitheater. The venue also recently announced that country star Dierks Bentley will perform there on Saturday, Aug. 14.

