Ballet Idaho’s ‘Anthology’ season opens with a mix of contemporary, classical dance

Ballet Idaho opens its second season under the artistic leadership of Garrett Anderson with a program of compelling contemporary choreography at the Boise State Special Events Center this weekend, Nov. 1-3.

The first season saw a sea change in the aesthetic of the company, which is developing a strong leaning toward contemporary movement, alongside its deep classical roots. This concert launches a season that will include a new production of “The Nutcracker” and several world premieres.

“Anthology” features six works by some of today’s hottest choreographers, including two of the nation’s up-and-coming female stars, Penny Saunders and Robyn Mineko Williams.

Saunders, who brought her delightful “Down the Dixie Line” to Idaho last season, is bringing a U.S. premiere of her piece “So to Speak,” which pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. She originally set the piece in New Zealand for that country’s same anniversary.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mineko Williams created a new work using her deeply intricate, intriguing movement style that she developed during her dancing career at River North and Hubbard Street Dance in Chicago, during which she worked with some of the world’s most innovative choreographers, including Ohad Naharin and Jiri Kylian.

The program also includes the return of Alejandro Cerrudo’s bright and lively “Lickety-Split,” and a new classical piece by Ballet Idaho company member Nathan Powell.

The company also will perform internationally renowned choreographer Ricardo Amarante’s critically acclaimed “Love Fear Loss,” with piano accompaniment by Del Parkinson, and an excerpt of Lar Lubovitch’s “Something About Night,” performed by guest artist Brett Perry.

Lubovitch is one of the world’s most revered contemporary choreographers. He will be in Boise in the spring to set the full piece ­– which he says will be his last. For that performance, Ballet Idaho will collaborate with Opera Idaho for a live performance of the Schubert choral songs.

If you go

Ballet Idaho’s “Anthology,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m.and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 3, Boise State University’s Special Events Center (SPEC), 1900 University Drive. $35 and $45 at BalletIdaho.org.