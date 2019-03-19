Now in its 8th year, is Treefort Boise’s biggest annual event? Here’s its economic impact

Boise’s spring party is about to get started.

The five-day Treefort Music Festival — which offers a whole lot more than just live music — is going to take over a good chunk of Downtown on Wednesday. Revelers will come from all over the region and beyond. And there’s more to do and see than ever before.

There are 469 bands are scheduled to perform at 27 venues. There are now nine themed “forts,” in case music isn’t your bag: Alefort, Yogafort, Storyfort, Hackfort, Skatefort, Comedyfort, Filmfort, Kidfort and Foodfort.

The festival drew 23,601 people last year, with visitors from outside Idaho accounting for 30 percent of participants, festival spokeswoman Marissa Lovell told the Statesman. That’s more than 7,000 visitors from out-of-state.

The economic impact of last year’s festival was about $10.9 million, according to Carrie Westergard, executive director of the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau.

But is it Boise’s biggest event? Not yet, but it’s right up there.

“I would say that Treefort is definitely within the top five annual events that occur in Boise, as far as event draw and economic impact,” Westergard said.

She noted that hotel occupancies in March are up 10 percent since 2014, despite all the new available rooms. “We are running at 75 to 80 percent average occupancy for the month,” Westergard said.

She listed these as some of the city’s other largest annual events:

Boise Albertsons Open . Has been held in September, but will be moving to August this year. 17,000 overnight attendees; 48,000 day attendees. $39 million economic impact annually.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Held in December. 1,800 overnight attendees; 17,000 day attendees. $8 million economic impact annually.

Twilight Criterium. Held in July. 400 overnight attendees; 20,000 day attendees. $1.5 million economic impact annually.

Wristbands available starting Tuesday

To pick up Treefort wristbands, you must have a paper or digital ticket. Should you lose that, you can get your wristband by showing a photo ID.

Wristband pickup will be at a new location this year: Treefort Headquarters, 1507 W. Main St.

You can pick them up there from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday and 3-10 p.m. Wednesday. After that, they will be available at the Main Stage from 3-10 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The Main Stage is located on West Grove Street between 13th and 12th streets.

If you need to pick yours up after-hours, go to The Modern Hotel, 1313 W. Grove St., from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Road closures for Treefort

If you’ve got other plans this week or weekend, or you just want to steer clear of Treefort, here are the streets to avoid. These streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Grove Street, between 11th and 13th streets

Grove Street, between 13th and 14th streets

12th Street, between Main and Front