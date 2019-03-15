Strong year for Storyfort: Best-selling authors, podcasts, poets and The Human Library

Storyfort, the literary branch of Treefort Music Fest, is back for a sixth year with its most extensive lineup ever. More than 100 storytellers are slated to participate in more than 50 events across six venues during the five-day festival.
The schedule spans a diverse array of voices – poets, fiction writers, memoirists, journalists, podcasters, graphic novelists, refugees and musicians – curated over the course of nearly a year by a small team led by Boise-based writer and Storyfort director Christian Winn. The goal, Winn said, is to reflect the overarching Treefort ethic and foster an environment that is welcoming to everyone.
Though the Storyfort offerings are widely varied, the central objective is simple: “We definitely don’t want to be boring, ever,” Winn said.
You can see the full Storyfort lineup at its website, but here are some highlights.
Bestselling authors
You might recognize Tommy Orange’s name from nearly every “best of” list from 2018. His acclaimed debut novel, “There There,” unfolds in a series of short chapters, shifting perspectives among an extensive cast of Native American characters in the lead-up to a pow-wow. Orange’s hometown of Oakland, California, features prominently in the book.
“There There” is the featured title for Treasure Valley Reads this year, and Storyfort is partnering with the communitywide reading project to bring Orange to The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., for a reading, Q&A and book signing on Saturday, March 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A limited number of reserved seats are available on Eventbrite. Beyond that, it’s first-come seating until capacity is reached. A reception with Orange at MING Studios, 420 S. 6th St., from 5:30-6:30 is free and open to the public.
Orange won’t be the only bestselling author visiting Boise for Storyfort. From noon to 1:30 p.m. on that Saturday, three others will gather on the first floor of The Owyhee for an event titled “Love, Language and the Bestseller”: Jamie Ford, of Great Falls, Montana, the author of “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” “Songs of Willow Frost” and “Love and Other Consolation Prizes”; Tara Conklin, of Seattle, author of the “The House Girl” and “The Last Romantics”; and Jonathan Evison, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, the author of “All About Lulu,” “West of Here,” “The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving,” “This is Your Life, Harriet Chance!” and “Lawn Boy.”
Journalism up close
NPR reporter Kirk Siegler has focused attention on the rural-urban divide in America, covering everything from anti-government standoffs in Oregon and Nevada to the far-reaching impacts of drought in the West. Recently, he’s focused attention on the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. He will discuss that experience on Thursday, March 21, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Then he will join journalists Amanda Peacher and Kate Concannon from the Mountain West News Bureau on Friday from 1:30-3 p.m. for a discussion titled “Big Stories of the Modern West.” Both events will be held on the second floor of The Owyhee, 1109 Main St., the main Storyfort venue.
Podcasts galore
No modern storytelling event is complete without a bit of live podcasting, and there are chances to catch plenty at The Owyhee.
Two Los Angeles-based comedians will host live episodes: Jackie Kashian will record “The Dork Forest” Friday, March 22, from 5:30-7 p.m. And Ian Karmel will record “All Fantasy Everything” from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, an event that is $10 for those without a Treefort wristband.
You can also catch San Francisco-based literary podcast “Grottopod” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday and 3-4 p.m. Friday. Local podcasts “Genuine Wrestleboys” (7-8 p.m. Friday) and “That Baseball Show” (8-9 p.m. Friday) are on the lineup as well.
In addition, a group of podcasters will converge for a discussion called “Why Podcasting Sucks and Why We Still Love It” on Thursday from 7-8 p.m.
Refugee stories
Head to The Owyhee on Thursday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. to hear from refugee artisans who created a quilt to express the stories of their pasts. The project was a collaboration with Artisans for Hope, the Idaho Commission on the Arts and Boise writer Malia Collins.
Then stay for the story of Bahati Sudjonga, who arrived in Boise on Feb. 2, 2017, and was among the last refugees to arrive in the United States before the Trump administration’s first travel ban took effect. Bahati means “lucky” in Kiswahili, and the event is titled “The Lucky One – A Refugee’s Story.” It starts at 3 p.m.
Interactive opportunities
Ada Community Libraries and the Meridian Library District are bringing The Human Library to the first floor of The Owyhee on Friday, March 22, 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Real people will be on loan as “books,” ready to share their life stories during 20- to 30-minute conversations with “readers” curious about different experiences and perspectives.
And if you have something to get off your chest, keep an eye out for the Poetry Confessional, which will be at various locations – including the Main Stage – Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon and evenings. Behind a curtain, you can spill your secrets to a mystery writer who will turn them into a poem just for you.
A few other highlights
Reema Zaman – A Shared Memoir, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday
The Owyhee – First-floor cafe space
Zaman was born in Bangladesh, raised in Hawaii and Thailand, and now lives in Oregon. Her poetic memoir, “I Am Yours,” was released this year by Eagle-based Amberjack Publishing.
Gaelynn Lea – In Conversation and Performance, 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday
The Owyhee – Second floor
The singer-songwriter and violinist from Duluth, Minnesota, won NPR Music’s 2016 Tiny Desk Contest and has since played over 425 shows in seven countries. She will discuss disability, art and acceptance.
Activism, Race, Feminism and Art in America, 3-4 p.m. Sunday
The Owyhee – First-floor cafe space
A conversation with Camille Acker, author of the short story collection “Training School for Negro Girls”; Leta Harris Neustaedter, a Boise-based arts educator, writer, musician, actor, social worker and activist; and Linqua Franqa, the hip-hop moniker of Athens, Georgia-based linguist-turned-legislator Mariah Parker.
