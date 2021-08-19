The Western Idaho Fair is back! Here are 5 things to know before you go.

A Black Angus bull calf is one of the first livestock animals to arrive for the Western Idaho Fair on Wednesday. The fair will start on Friday, Aug. 20, and run through Aug. 29 at 5610 Glenwood St. in Garden City. smiller@idahostatesman.com

Whether you miss the deep-fried Twinkies, the view from atop the giant Ferris wheel or the barns filled with 4-H participants and their animal companions, there is good news: The Western Idaho Fair is back, after the 2020 version was canceled over the coronavirus pandemic.

The fun begins at noon Friday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 29, on the grounds of Expo Idaho, located at 5610 Glenwood St. in Garden City.

While there’s plenty to keep you entertained, the Idaho Statesman has compiled a list of five things you should know before you go.

1. Tickets and fair hours: From Aug. 20-28, the fair will be open from noon to 11 p.m. each day, but no tickets will be sold after 9 p.m. The fair runs from noon to 9 p.m. on the final day, Aug. 29. Admission at the gate is free for children 5 and younger, $8 for children 6 to 11, $10 for individuals 12 to 61, and $9 for ages 62 and older. Carnival tickets are $1 each, or you can get 25 tickets for $23 or 80 tickets for $70. Carnival wristbands, which are good for unlimited rides the day of purchase, cost $35. Parking is free. Patrons can get in free on Friday, Aug. 20, from noon to 2 p.m. with the donation of a nonperishable food item, which will go to the Idaho Food Bank. Armed service members get in free Sunday, Aug. 29, with a military ID, VA medical card or DD-214 form.

2. Be prepared for longer lines: The Western Idaho Fair, like many businesses in Idaho and around the country, is struggling to find workers. Expo Idaho Director Bob Batista said the fair has unfilled positions across the board, including maintenance, parking and ticket sales. As of Wednesday, organizers estimated that they still had to fill 10% of the fair’s temporary positions. It typically hires between 500 and 600 workers, which doesn’t include those hired by private vendors. Batista says patrons should be patient as employees try to keep up with demand. “You need to be kind and courteous,” Batista said. “We’re not going to tolerate mean and rude people.”

Workers set up a fair ride at the Western Idaho Fair on Wednesday. The fair will start on Friday, Aug. 20, and run through Aug. 29 at 5610 Glenwood St. in Garden City. Sarah A. Miller smiller@idahostatesman.com

3. What’s new?: Butler Amusements is bringing back the Hawaiian Express, a carnival ride that puts passengers on an up-down-around trip that goes faster and faster, then backward, too. It’s “like a wild surf session through the waves of Maui, accelerated!” And if you want to skip to the front of the line, you can buy a “fast pass” for an additional $15 on top of the $35 unlimited rides wristband. Two daredevil entertainment shows are new to the fair this year — “Rocketman the Human Cannonball” and the “Jetpack Circus.” Rocketman will be shot 65 feet out of a cannon multiple times per day, while the Jetpack Circus features high-powered jet skis with aerial water jet packs in the world’s largest portable pool. Find a complete daily fair schedule at IdahoFair.com.

4. Five free concerts: The ICCU Grandstand concert series — happening five straight weeknights — will appeal to fans of rock, country and hip-hop. You don’t need separate tickets to see the live music; paid fair admission gets you in. Country singer Granger Smith performs Monday, Aug. 23; Grammy-winning singer and rapper Nelly will get booties shaking Tuesday, Aug. 24; classic-rock group Chicago headlines Wednesday, Aug. 25; country star Jon Pardi will entertain on Thursday, Aug. 26; and Seether will end the grandstand series Friday, Aug. 27, with an evening of riff-driven, melodic hard rock. All grandstand concerts are outdoors and start at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., so get in line early if you’re hoping to snag the best seats. It’s first-come, first-served.

Hand-washing stations arrive at the Western Idaho Fair on Wednesday. The fair will start on Friday, Aug. 20, and run through Aug. 29 at 5610 Glenwood St. in Garden City. Sarah A. Miller smiller@idahostatesman.com

5. COVID-19 protocols: Masks are not required at the fair, but free face coverings will be available at both the gate and information booth. All booths will have hand sanitizer available, and extra hand-washing stations were added this year. Batista, Expo Idaho’s director, said organizers have widened walkways on the grounds and inside Expo Idaho to reduce congestion. “If you’re feeling sick, please don’t come,” Batista said.