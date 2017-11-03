One undefeated Valley football team cruises, another needs late rally to advance

Junior tight end Joey Elwell scored on an 11-yard run with 4 minutes remaining and then ran in the two-point conversion to rally Mountain View for a 14-13 win over Rigby on Friday at Mountain View High.
The defending 5A state champion Mavericks play Coeur d’Alene at 8 p.m. Mountain time next Friday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow with a return trip to the championship game on the line.
The Mavericks and Vikings finished tied for first in the final state media poll of the season.
Rigby had Mountain View on the ropes, taking leads of 7-0 in the first quarter, 7-6 in the second and 13-6 in the third. The Trojans totaled 333 yards to Mountain View’s 285.
Senior running back Caden Hansen led the way on the ground for the Mavericks with 147 yards and a second-quarter score on 34 carries.
Highland 42, Capital 7
The Rams battered the Eagles at Holt Arena in Pocatello to earn a semifinal date with Rocky Mountain. Kobe Tracy threw for 295 yards and Landon Demuzio scored three touchdowns for Highland. Gavin Murray provided the offensive highlight for Capital with an 80-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Skyview 41, Idaho Falls 6
Skyview’s dominant offense rolled to its 10th consecutive win and a spot in the 4A state semifinals with an easy victory over Idaho Falls.
Quarterback Wyatt Storer had a hand in all six of the Hawks’ touchdowns, throwing for five and running for another to collect 323 passing yards and 29 rushing yards.
Tyler Crowe caught three of those touchdown passes, and MJ Salois and Wade Carpenter hauled in the other two scores from Storer.
Skyview plays at Minico next Friday at 7 p.m. The Spartans beat Century 22-13 to advance.
Middleton 42, Sandpoint 10
Darin Post had a rushing touchdown and dropped four aerial scores to the trio of Landon Ebbers, Alex Wright and Hayden Smith, who also had a 95-yard kickoff return to get the party started for the Vikings. Jake Tuckett and Austin Steblay teamed for five interceptions in the romp.
Sandpoint rallied the community to clear snow off the field before the game.
Shelley 35, Homedale 21
A valiant effort from Daniel Uranga (104 yards passing, two touchdowns), Max Mertz (115 yards and a score on 21 carries) and Carson Brown (62 yards receiving and a score), plus three takeaways from the defense, wasn’t enough for Homedale.
New Plymouth 30, Aberdeen 13
New Plymouth’s Teagan Gross rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns to upset unbeaten and second-ranked Aberdeen on the road. Quarterback Austin Robinson passed for 91 yards, including a 13-yard strike to LJ Travis for a touchdown in the second quarter.
The Pilgrims draw Firth in next week’s 2A state semifinals.
Prairie 54, Wilder 6
The Wildcats jumped on the board first but it was the Spencer Shaumbacher and Jacob Stubbers show from that point on as the duo racked up 305 yards of total offense and six total touchdowns through the air and on the ground for Prairie in the 1A Division I quarterfinals.
Tri-Valley 46, Kendrick 22
Third-ranked Tri-Valley moved into the 1A Division II state semifinals by ousting No. 4 Kendrick, last year’s state runner-up. The unbeaten Titans host Butte County next week.
Deary 46, Salmon River 16
Defending 1A Division II state champion Salmon River’s bid for a repeat ended in the quarterfinals at the hands of unbeaten Deary.
5A STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
Mountain View 14, Rigby 13
Rocky Mountain 13, Eagle 7
Coeur d’Alene 66, Madison 22
Highland 42, Capital 7
SEMIFINALS
Friday, Nov. 10
Mountain View (10-0) vs. Coeur d’Alene (8-2), 8 p.m., Kibbie Dome
Highland (8-1) at Rocky Mountain (9-2), 7 p.m.
MTN. VIEW 14, RIGBY 13
Rigby
7
0
6
0
—
13
Mtn. View
0
6
0
8
—
14
First quarter
RIG — Braden Youngstrom 25 run (Brendon Lowder kick)
Second quarter
MV — Caden Hansen 14 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
RIG — Youngstrom 3 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
MV — Joey Elwell 11 run (Elwell run)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Rigby: Youngstrom 33-198, Braden Erickson 3-27. Mountain View: Hansen 34-147, Elwell 8-27, Noah Bryant 6-11, Jaymon Barrus 2-4, Mitch Leiby 2-4.
PASSING — Rigby: Tanner Clayton 19-29-2 134. Mountain View: Bryant 12-22-0 72, Blake Jablonski 1-1-0 20.
RECEIVING — Rigby: Austin Good 5-42, Robbie Larsen 2-27, Brycen Uffens 4-27, Ben Fullmer 3-18, Erickson 2-11, Bradley Hahn 1-9. Mountain View: Jablonski 3-24, Bryant 1-20, K.J. Lynch 2-19, Tyler Ho 1-14, Elwell 5-10, Luke Adams 1-5.
ROCKY MTN. 13, EAGLE 7
Rocky Mtn.
0
7
6
0
—
13
Eagle
0
0
0
7
—
7
Second quarter
RM — Jerrik Lattimer 30 pass from Will McMullin (Kyle Van Tonder kick), 1:29
Third quarter
RM — Nick Romano 11 run (kicked missed), 8:07
Fourth quarter
EAG — Nelson Russell 1 run (Kaden Williams kick), 5:37
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Rocky Mountain: Kyle Van Tonder 14-19, Carter Kuehl 19-97, Will McMullin 1-5, Colby Jackson 4-19, Nick Romano 21-122, Team 4-(-38). Eagle: Devan Bridgewater 10-35, Nelson Russell 3-16, Luke Favillo 16-73, Team 4-(-12).
PASSING — Rocky Mountain: Van Tonder 0-1-0 0; McMullin 1-3-0 30; Jackson 0-3-2 0. Eagle: Bridgewater 7-13-0 63.
RECEIVING — Rocky Mountain: Jerrik Lattimer 1-30. Eagle: Karl Thomas 2-19, Kaden Baskett 4-28, Cam Churchill 1-16.
HIGHLAND 42, CAPITAL 7
Capital
0
0
0
7
—
7
Highland
7
21
7
7
—
42
First quarter
HIG — Landon Demuzio 1 run (Kyle Taylor kick)
Second quarter
HIG — Demuzio 1 run (Taylor kick)
HIG — Demuzio 26 pass from Kobe Tracy (Taylor kick)
HIG — Tracy 1 run (Taylor kick)
Third quarter
HIG — Taylor 14 pass from Tracy (Taylor kick)
Fourth quarter
HIG — Austin Richards 17 pass Tracy (Taylor kick)
CAP — Gavin Murray 80 pass from Ryan Hibbs (Chase Miller kick)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Capital: Sam Sessou-Djokoto 8-45, RJ Williams 9-20. Highland: Demuzio 21-87, Dalton Jones 2-12.
PASSING — Capital: Hibbs 6-16-0 178. Highland: Tracy 23-29-0 304.
RECEIVING — Capital: Murray 2-145, Williams 1-12, Bidner 1-9. Highland: Taylor 10-158, Sam Liday 6-64, Demuzio 3-56.
4A STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday
Skyline 40, Bishop Kelly 14
Friday
Minico 22, Century 13
Skyview 41, Idaho Falls 6
Middleton 42, Sandpoint 10
SEMIFINALS
Friday, Nov. 10
Skyline (8-2) at Middleton (8-3), 7 p.m.
Skyview (10-0) at Minico (8-2), 7 p.m.
SKYVIEW 41, IDAHO FALLS 6
Idaho Falls
0
0
6
0
—
6
Skyview
0
21
13
7
—
41
Second quarter
SKY — Tyler Crowe 4 pass from Wyatt Storer (Matthew Kingston kick)
SKY — Crowe 14 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)
SKY — MJ Salois 3 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)
Third quarter
SKY — Storer 22 run (pass failed)
IF — Cameron Conrad 6 run (kick failed)
SKY — Crowe 37 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)
Fourth quarter
SKY — Wade Carpenter 60 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Idaho Falls: Conrad 29-132. Skyview: Crowe 14-70, Daniel Lopez 7-27, Jordan Stell 5-21, Storer 2-29, Matt Zamora 2-22, DeMonte Horton 2-5.
PASSING — Idaho Falls: Chase Baker 5-12-0 92. Skyview: Storer 21-31-1 323.
RECEIVING — Idaho Falls: Conrad 1-50, Clayton Rohner 2-20, Kalvin Bowen 1-1. Skyview: Horton 8-122, Crowe 5-84, Carpenter 3-72, Lopez 2-31, Salois 1-3, Adam Trautman 1-1.
MIDDLETON 42, SANDPOINT 10
Middleton
21
7
14
0
—
42
Sandpoint
3
0
7
0
—
10
First quarter
MID — Hayden Smith 95 kickoff return (Neal Webber kick)
MID — Smith 22 catch from Darin Post (Weber kick)
MID — Landon Ebbers 5 catch from Post (Weber kick)
SAN — Garrett Chandler 33 field goal
Second quarter
MID — Smith 71 catch from Post (Weber kick)
Third quarter
SAN — Julian Barajas 5 catch from Pettit (Chandler kick)
MID — Post 8 run (Weber kick)
MID — Alex Wright 41 catch from Post (Weber kick)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Sandpoint: Dillan Mitton 4-10, Payton Cox 10-42, Dustin Norris 2-6, Alex Christensen 1-10. Middleton: Darin Post 6-19, Mitch Beitia 12-100, Nick Alamarez 1-37, Jalla Tucket 1-9, Bridger Whitworth 2-15, Landon Ebbers 1-6.
PASSING — Not provided.
RECEIVING — Sandpoint: Julian Barajas 1-6, Alex Stockton 2-25, TJ Davis 2-34, James Johnson 1-18, Payton Cox 5-42, Hunter Elliot 2-35, Austin Green 2-12. Middleton: Alex Wright 2-47, Jace Rodgers 1-9, Zach Furrow 1-17, Jackson Leiby 2-15, Mitch Beitia 2-33, Hayden Smith 7-128, Landon Ebbers 5-38.
3A STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
Snake River 41, Kimberly 29
Shelley 35, Homedale 21
Saturday
Kellogg (6-2) at Gooding (8-1), 1 p.m.
Sugar-Salem (7-2) at Fruitland (9-0), 1 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
TBD, Nov. 10-11
Snake River (6-3) at Gooding/Kellogg
Shelley (8-1) at Fruitland/Sugar-Salem
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
Firth 34, Orofino 12
New Plymouth 30, Aberdeen 13
West Side 21, St. Maries 6
Saturday
Declo (10-0) vs. Grangeville (7-2) at Kibbie Dome, 1 p.m. MT
SEMIFINALS
TBD, Nov. 10-11
New Plymouth (7-2) vs. Firth (7-3)
West Side (8-2) at Grangeville/Declo
1A D-I STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
Prairie 54, Wilder 6
Oakley 56, Lapwai 12
Saturday
Challis (7-2) at Horseshoe Bend (3-4), 3 p.m.
Valley (6-3) vs. Genesee (8-0) at Kibbie Dome, 4 p.m. MT
SEMIFINALS
TBD, Nov. 10-11
Horseshoe Bend/Challis at Genesee/Valley
Oakley (8-1) vs. Prairie (9-1)
1A D-II STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday
Butte County 58, Dietrich 12
Friday
Carey 36, Clark-Watersprings 16
Tri-Valley 46, Kendrick 22
Deary 46, Salmon River 16
SEMIFINALS
TBD, Nov. 10-11
Deary (10-0) at Carey (10-0)
Friday, Nov. 10
Butte County (8-1) at Tri-Valley (9-0), 4 p.m., Cambridge
