Offenses break out, school record set in delayed Friday night football games

The Middleton High football team raced out to a 27-point lead in the first half and hung on for a 27-13 victory at home Saturday against Vallivue to open the 4A SIC schedule.
Darin Post and Hayden Smith took over the second quarter for the Vikings (1-2, 1-0 4A SIC), combining for three touchdowns. Post threw 10- and 67-yard touchdowns to Smith, and Post ran for a 20-yard score himself to spot Middleton a commanding halftime lead.
Post completed 21 of 35 passes for 227 yards, finding Smith five times for 101 yards. Middleton’s Jake Tuckett also added 102 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Vallivue cut the lead to 14 points with third-quarter touchdowns from Cobe Lehman and Nick Fox. But Middleton held the Falcons (2-1, 0-1) scoreless in the fourth quarter to seal its first win of the season.
Never miss a local story.
The game was one of 13 high school football games rescheduled for Saturday due to poor air quality in the Treasure Valley on Friday.
BORAH 30, COLUMBIA 12
Borah junior quarterback Jake Standlee topped the 300-yard mark for the second straight week, throwing for 315 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Standlee hit Ellis Magnuson for a school-record 99-yard TD pass in the third quarter as the Lions (1-2) scored 23 straight points to pull away. Magnuson finished with five catches for 177 yards and two scores.
TIMBERLINE 45, BOISE 14
Ed Osterberger ran for 115 yards and two TDs, and Jacob Pinkney added 95 rushing yards and two more scores as Timberline (2-1) routed its crosstown rival for a homecoming victory.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 30, CENTENNIAL 13
Defending state champ Mountain View escaped an upset threat for its seventh win in a row against the Patriots.
The Mavericks (3-0) led 10-7 at halftime before scoring 20 unanswered points. Mountain View ran for 335 yards — 125 from Caden Hansen, 90 from Mitch Leiby and 38 and a pair of touchdowns from Jaymon Barrus.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 64, MERIDIAN 23
No. 1-ranked Rocky Mountain piled up 507 yards of offense, held Meridian to 114 yards and dominated the second half to invoke the mercy rule.
Kyle Van Tonder ran for 64 yards and three TDs, while Carter Kuehl added 109 yards and TD to lead the Grizzlies (3-0), who ran for 233 yards. Meanwhile, Will McMullin and Colby Jackson combined to complete 20 of 28 passes for 274 yards and four TDs.
Javen Woodall returned a kickoff 89 yards and Jo Jo Seward brought a fumble back 34 yards for two of Meridian’s (1-2) three scores.
EAGLE 49, NAMPA 34
Mustangs quarterback Devan Bridgewater completed 16 of 18 passes for 307 yards and three TDs, and he added another TD on the ground as Eagle (2-1) cruised.
Nampa (1-2) scored 20 points in the fourth quarter against the Eagle backups to close the gap.
SKYVIEW 42, RIDGEVUE 21
No. 1-ranked Skyview scored 21 straight points in the second half to hold off an upset threat to open its 4A SIC schedule.
The Hawks (3-0, 1-0 4A SIC) racked up 512 yards of offense and held Ridgevue to 158 yards. Skyview junior quarterback Wyatt Storer completed 26 of 37 passes for 367 yards, three TDs and a pair of interceptions, including one Ridgevue’s Carson Fisk returned 74 yards for a score. Skyview’s Tyler Crowe ran for 70 yards and a pair of TDs on 12 carries, and he also caught a TD.
BISHOP KELLY 56, CALDWELL 12
The Knights ran for 462 yards and averaged 10 yards per carry to invoke the mercy rule.
Cam Foley led Bishop Kelly (3-0, 1-0 4A SIC) with 169 yards and TD, and Khalil Forehand added 118 yards and three TDs on seven carries.
PARMA 34, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 20
Parma quarterback Briton Parker ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns, and Jesse Camacho added 91 rushing yards and another score as the Panthers improved to 2-1.
ONTARIO (ORE.) 34, WEISER 28
Eight-yard touchdown runs from Braden Bumgarner and Brody vonBrethorst cut the lead to six with 3:26 left. But a 20-point, fourth-quarter deficit proved too much to overcome for Weiser (1-2).
HOMEDALE 55, VALE (ORE.) 12
The Trojans routed Vale to improve to 3-0. No details were reported.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
RIGBY 58, KUNA 40
After a tie score at the half, Rigby racked up 37 points in the third and fourth quarters to top Kuna.
The teams combined for 1,080 total yards.
Caden Cobb ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Kavemen. Quarterback Danny Rogers passed for 281 yards and two TDs but was plagued by three interceptions in the loss.
The game was stopped in the third quarter after Kuna receiver Austin White was injured. White was taken from the field on a backboard and put into an ambulance. Kuna coach Sherm Blaser said White was diagnosed with a concussion, but the overall outlook is “positive.”
EMMETT 51, MOUNTAIN HOME 6
Emmett opened its 4A Southern Idaho Conference schedule by holding Mountain Home to a single touchdown.
Quarterback Cole Elliott completed 9-of-11 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, and Jake Whittemore added 142 yards on the ground and two more scores for the third-ranked Huskies.
DJ Crump caught four passes for 126 yards and a pair of TDs and also grabbed an interception on defense.
FRUITLAND 33, GOODING 22
In a matchup of the top two 3A teams in the latest state media poll, No. 1 Fruitland held off No. 2 Gooding in a nonconference showdown. The Grizzlies trailed 22-19 after three quarters but got fourth-quarter touchdowns from Cole Eiguren and Alex Becerril to retake the lead. Fruitland, the defending state champion, extended its winning streak to 10 games.
ROCKLAND 36, RIMROCK 14
Rimrock, a 1A Division I program, had its two-game winning streak snapped at the hands of 1A Division II Rockland. Spencer Permann led Rockland’s charge, rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the second half.
Comments