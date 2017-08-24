Treasure Valley teams No. 1 in 5A, 4A and 3A state high school football rankings

Treasure Valley high school football teams remained atop the 5A, 4A and 3A high school football rankings after the conculsion of Week 7.
Mountain View continues to hold on to the top spot in 5A for the third straight week. Skyview became the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in 4A with Middleton’s upset of Bishop Kelly. And Fruitland continues its wire-to-wire run as 3A’s top team.
See the full rankings in all six classifications below.
WEEK 7 STATE MEDIA POLL
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Mountain View (5)
7-0
49
1
2.
Coeur d'Alene (4)
5-2
41
2
3.
Post Falls (2)
7-0
38
3
4.
Eagle
6-1
19
5
5.
Rocky Mountain
5-2
11
4
Others receiving votes: Highland 3, Rigby 2, Capital 1, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Skyview (11)
7-0
55
1
2.
Middleton
5-2
39
3
3.
Skyline
5-2
30
4
4.
Bishop Kelly
6-1
28
2
5.
Emmett
4-3
9
5
Others receiving votes: Minico 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Fruitland (11)
7-0
55
1
2.
Shelley
5-1
41
2
3.
Gooding
6-1
36
3
4.
Sugar-Salem
5-1
22
4
5.
Homedale
4-2
5
5
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 3, South Fremont 2, Snake River 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Declo (9)
7-0
52
1
2.
Aberdeen (1)
6-0
43
2
3.
West Side
5-1
28
3
4.
Grangeville (1)
5-2
27
5
5.
St. Maries
4-3
9
—
Others receiving votes: Ririe 5, West Jefferson 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
t-1.
Genesee (6)
5-0
46
t-1
t-1.
Valley (4)
6-0
46
t-1
3.
Oakley (1)
4-1
33
4
4.
Challis
6-1
20
5
5.
Prairie
5-1
9
—
Others receiving votes: Raft River 8, Grace 2, Lapwai 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Carey (9)
6-0
52
1
2.
Salmon River (1)
6-1
38
2
3.
Deary (1)
6-0
33
3
4.
Tri-Valley
5-0
22
4
5.
Kendrick
6-1
12
5
Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Garden Valley 2, Dietrich 1.
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
