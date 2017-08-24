Treasure Valley teams No. 1 in 5A, 4A and 3A state high school football rankings

More Videos

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 4:54

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Pause
John T'ia's last-second punt return lifts No. 1 Rocky Mountain over No. 5 Capital 0:37

John T'ia's last-second punt return lifts No. 1 Rocky Mountain over No. 5 Capital

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 2:24

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 10:04

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' 1:01

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family'

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room 1:59

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room

Here's how to make your Halloween baking the cutest (or creepiest!) 3:33

Here's how to make your Halloween baking the cutest (or creepiest!)

Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 4:28

Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors'

  • Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.

The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

High School Football

Treasure Valley teams No. 1 in 5A, 4A and 3A state high school football rankings

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

August 24, 2017 1:34 PM

Treasure Valley high school football teams remained atop the 5A, 4A and 3A high school football rankings after the conculsion of Week 7.

Mountain View continues to hold on to the top spot in 5A for the third straight week. Skyview became the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in 4A with Middleton’s upset of Bishop Kelly. And Fruitland continues its wire-to-wire run as 3A’s top team.

[Related: Week 7 high school football roundup]

Related: Left to stew for a week, reeling Rocky Mountain shows what it ‘is capable of’

See the full rankings in all six classifications below.

WEEK 7 STATE MEDIA POLL

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Mountain View (5)

7-0

49

1

2.

Coeur d'Alene (4)

5-2

41

2

3.

Post Falls (2)

7-0

38

3

4.

Eagle

6-1

19

5

5.

Rocky Mountain

5-2

11

4

Others receiving votes: Highland 3, Rigby 2, Capital 1, Borah 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Skyview (11)

7-0

55

1

2.

Middleton

5-2

39

3

3.

Skyline

5-2

30

4

4.

Bishop Kelly

6-1

28

2

5.

Emmett

4-3

9

5

Others receiving votes: Minico 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Fruitland (11)

7-0

55

1

2.

Shelley

5-1

41

2

3.

Gooding

6-1

36

3

4.

Sugar-Salem

5-1

22

4

5.

Homedale

4-2

5

5

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 3, South Fremont 2, Snake River 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Declo (9)

7-0

52

1

2.

Aberdeen (1)

6-0

43

2

3.

West Side

5-1

28

3

4.

Grangeville (1)

5-2

27

5

5.

St. Maries

4-3

9

Others receiving votes: Ririe 5, West Jefferson 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

t-1.

Genesee (6)

5-0

46

t-1

t-1.

Valley (4)

6-0

46

t-1

3.

Oakley (1)

4-1

33

4

4.

Challis

6-1

20

5

5.

Prairie

5-1

9

Others receiving votes: Raft River 8, Grace 2, Lapwai 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Carey (9)

6-0

52

1

2.

Salmon River (1)

6-1

38

2

3.

Deary (1)

6-0

33

3

4.

Tri-Valley

5-0

22

4

5.

Kendrick

6-1

12

5

Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Garden Valley 2, Dietrich 1.

VOTERS

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 4:54

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Pause
John T'ia's last-second punt return lifts No. 1 Rocky Mountain over No. 5 Capital 0:37

John T'ia's last-second punt return lifts No. 1 Rocky Mountain over No. 5 Capital

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 2:24

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 10:04

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' 1:01

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family'

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room 1:59

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room

Here's how to make your Halloween baking the cutest (or creepiest!) 3:33

Here's how to make your Halloween baking the cutest (or creepiest!)

Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 4:28

Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors'

  • Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

View More Video