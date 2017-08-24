Treasure Valley teams No. 1 in 5A, 4A and 3A state high school football rankings

More Videos 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays Pause 0:37 John T'ia's last-second punt return lifts No. 1 Rocky Mountain over No. 5 Capital 2:24 Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 10:04 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 1:01 Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 1:59 Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room 3:33 Here's how to make your Halloween baking the cutest (or creepiest!) 4:28 Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

