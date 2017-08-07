From starter to backup to leader — Eagle’s Mangum takes on another role for BYU

Eagle High graduate Tanner Mangum was elected by his teammates Friday as one of four captains for the BYU football team this fall.
“It is always an honor to be chosen by your teammates, by your peers, the guys you are surrounded by every day,” Mangum told the Salt Lake Tribune. “It is a role that I have embraced this whole year. To be chosen by teammates and accepted by coaches means a lot, and it is something I am going to appreciate and take advantage of and do the right way.”
The junior is slated to become BYU’s starting quarterback this fall. Boise State plays at BYU on Oct. 6.
Mangum has thrown for 3,618 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, with the bulk coming as a freshman in 2015 after taking over for an injured Taysom Hill in Week 1.
Mangum made national news this spring when he shared his own struggle with depression and anxiety. The 2012 Eagle High grad’s admission brought an outpouring of support and turned him into an advocate for mental health.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments