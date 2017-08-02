Will McMullin’s family moved into Rocky Mountain’s school district in the spring. His original transfer request with the IHSAA was denied, but he won his appeal to play for the Grizzlies’ varsity football team Wednesday.
High School Football

Former Boise High QB wins appeal, will be eligible to play at Rocky Mountain

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

August 02, 2017 3:18 PM

Senior Will McMullin won his appeal with the Idaho High School Activities Association’s board of directors Wednesday, meaning the former Boise High quarterback is free to play for Rocky Mountain this fall.

High school football teams begin practice Monday.

“I tried to stay calm and not make it a huge deal, just have fun with my summer and prepare like I was going to play,” McMullin said. “I tried not to focus too much (on the appeal), but it was scary at times.”

McMullin’s initial transfer request was denied by the IHSAA board in June, he said.

The family filed the transfer request under the IHSAA’s “bona fide move” rule, which requires the “physical relocation by the parents or legal guardians of a student at a new residence and termination of all occupancy of the previous residence.”

But because the McMullins are renters, they also were required to provide the IHSAA a letter explaining the move, a letter of support from Rocky Mountain, a letter of support from Boise and a copy of the rental agreement.

The IHSAA doesn’t comment on individual transfer cases, and McMullin said the organization didn’t provide an explanation for his successful appeal. He said his family provided all four documents when filing the initial transfer request.

If his appeal had been denied, McMullin could have gone back to Boise and played football.

Last season, McMullin completed 189 of 331 passes for 2,144 yards, 18 touchdowns and 19 interceptions as Boise’s starting quarterback. The Braves went 4-5 in 2016; Rocky was 9-3.

“I’m excited for the season,” McMullin said.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts

