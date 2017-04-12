Timberline High football hires coach away from 5A SIC rival

Timberline High announced the hiring of Kuna football coach Ian Smart to take over the Wolves’ program Wednesday.
Smart led Kuna to a 17-14 record in three seasons and the playoffs each year, including the 5A state playoffs last fall as Kuna moved up to Idaho’s largest classification.
Smart replaces Kirk Copeland, who resigned in January after seven seasons a with 26-40 record.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
