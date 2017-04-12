High School Football

April 12, 2017 7:17 PM

Timberline High football hires coach away from 5A SIC rival

By Michael Lycklama

Timberline High announced the hiring of Kuna football coach Ian Smart to take over the Wolves’ program Wednesday.

Smart led Kuna to a 17-14 record in three seasons and the playoffs each year, including the 5A state playoffs last fall as Kuna moved up to Idaho’s largest classification.

Smart replaces Kirk Copeland, who resigned in January after seven seasons a with 26-40 record.

