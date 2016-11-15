Two Rocky Mountain High linemen commit to Montana State

Grizzlies offensive linemen Zach Redd and Connor Wood both verbally committed to Montana State on Sunday night.
Wood (6-4, 320) and Redd (6-1, 285) are the fifth and sixth Treasure Valley football recruits to commit to a Division I scholarship this season. The others include Mountain View quarterback Tucker Rovig (Montana State), Boise offensive lineman John Ojukwu (Boise State) and Eagle offensive linemen Alec Kuzmack (Washington State) and Maxim Moore (Idaho).
