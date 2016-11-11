Capital High football rides defense back to another rematch in 5A state championship

Facing Rocky Mountain’s power running game and a halftime deficit, the Capital High football team entered the intermission in a hole.
But the Eagles’ defense pitched a second-half shutout Friday at Dona Larsen Park, rallying for a 27-14 victory over Rocky Mountain in the 5A state semifinals.
“We studied extremely hard in film and knew exactly what they were going to do, and we made adjustments based on their formations,” Capital senior linebacker Josh Eden said. “Our coaches did a great job. Our D-line did a great job. It was a team win for us.”
The win puts Capital (10-1) in the state championship for the first time since 2009, where it will face Mountain View (10-2) on Nov. 19 at Albertsons Stadium. A time has not been set.
Capital beat Mountain View 27-22 four weeks ago for the 5A SIC Pod A championship.
“It’s our third time — ’07, ’09 and this year. And it’s Mountain View’s third in a row,” Capital coach Todd Simis said. “So I guess the third time is a charm for one of us, right?”
Capital struck on several big plays. On the Eagles’ first offensive play, Drew Korf hit Harrison Ashby over the middle and Ashby weaved through the defense for a 99-yard TD catch.
Micah Hagler broke a 35-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, and Korf added a 51-yard TD run to create a two-score cushion.
Rocky Mountain (9-3) racked up 312 yards on the ground without completing a pass. But Eden recovered one of two Rocky Mountain fumbles in the second half when he poked the ball loose from Grizzly quarterback Tre Page. He then pounced on the loose ball at the Capital 13-yard line with 2:26 left to ice the game.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
