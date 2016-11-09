Eagle High offensive lineman headed to Idaho

Eagle High senior Maxim Moore said he simply followed his “gut feeling” by committing to the University of Idaho football team Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound right guard also said he had offers from Army, Montana State and Weber State.
“It was just kind of that gut feeling that you get when you know a place is right for you,” Moore said.
Moore is the third Treasure Valley lineman and second Eagle big man to commit this year. Eagle right tackle Alec Kuzmack committed to Washington State in July, and Boise left tackle John Ojukwu verbaled to Boise State in October.
Moore, who said he received a full-ride scholarship, expects to red shirt.
Earlier this season, Eagle coach Paul Peterson praised Moore for his dominance in the trenches.
“His ability to control the line of scrimmage, whether it’s offense or defense, he can definitely be a road grader and move objects in front of him, “ Peterson said. “No doubt.”
