Treasure Valley athletes make their commitments official

Below is a list that includes Treasure Valley athletes (2017 graduates unless otherwise noted) who have either signed a letter of intent or have verbally committed to compete for a college or university on a scholarship or as a walk-on.
The information was provided to the Statesman by high school coaches and administrators or by club team officials.
BASEBALL
Brendan Boily, Mountain View, College of Southern Idaho
Alex Guerrero, Eagle (2018), Washington
Boden Mills, Mountain View, College of Southern Idaho
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kolby Lee, Rocky Mountain, BYU
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lauren Brocke, Centennial, Wichita State
Mandy Simpson, Boise, Oklahoma
Tori Williams, Centennial, Utah
FOOTBALL
Alec Kuzmack, Eagle, Washington State
John Ojukwu, Boise, Boise State
Tucker Rovig, Mountain View, Montana State
BOYS GOLF
Carson Barry, Rocky Mountain (2018), Oregon State
Sam Tidd, Rocky Mountain (2018), Oklahoma
GIRLS GOLF
BOYS SOCCER
Parker Billings, Timberline, College of Idaho
GIRLS SOCCER
Kylee Atkins, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho
Emma Bailey, Eagle, BYU
Jadyn Baumgartner, Timberline, Whitworth University
Kathryn Blickenstaff, Boise, Idaho
Lauren Bouvia, Weiser, UC Davis
Josephine Bush, Centennial (2018), BYU
Aubree Chatterson, Bishop Kelly, Gonzaga
Makayla Christensen, Centennial (2018), Utah
Cameron Coyle, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho
Brenna Davidson, Centennial, Westminster
Lili Finch, Boise, Boise State
Kylee Geis, Borah (2019), Utah
Megan Harvey, Boise, Corban University
Julia Lewis, Boise (2018), Boise State
Erin McGrath, Bishop Kelly, Oregon Tech
Grace Michael, Timberline (2018), Northeastern
Macie Nelson, Borah (2018), Boise State
Kennedi Paul, Capital (2018), Boise State
Annika Rademacher, Rocky Mountain, Humboldt State
Madison Roache, Boise, Westminster
Lily Schlake, Rocky Mountain (2018), Portland
Regan Widner, Rocky Mountain, Carroll College
SOFTBALL
Hailey Fisher, Eagle, Weber State
Lexi Knauss, Meridian, Montana
Autumn Moffat, Eagle, BYU
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS TENNIS
GIRLS TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
Mahala Bradburn, Kuna (2018), Idaho State
Olivia Bradley, Skyview (2018), Montana
Brooke Foster, Timberline, Montana
Sophia Graham, Boise, Concordia University
Mahra McLeod, Emmett, Seattle
Dani Nay, Skyview (2018), Weber State
Allison O’Harra, Centennial, Pepperdine
Sabrina Radford, Nampa, Snow College
Bailey Schieve, Boise, West Point
Payton Spoja, Boise, Montana
Maddie Wolter, Boise, Carroll College
Megan Yett, Nampa Christian (2018), Utah
BOYS WRESTLING
Pierce Mederios, Mountain Home, North Idaho College
GIRLS WRESTLING
BOYS SKIING
GIRLS SKIING
GIRLS SWIMMING
Abbey Erwin, Boise, University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Kara Steward, Rocky Mountain, University of Evansville
BOYS SWIMMING
BOYS LACROSSE
GIRLS LACROSSE
Kiley Barber, Meridian, Colorado Mesa University
Abby Escandon, Rocky Mountain, Fort Lewis College
