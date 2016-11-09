Varsity Extra Blog

November 9, 2016 5:36 PM

Treasure Valley athletes make their commitments official

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Below is a list that includes Treasure Valley athletes (2017 graduates unless otherwise noted) who have either signed a letter of intent or have verbally committed to compete for a college or university on a scholarship or as a walk-on.

The information was provided to the Statesman by high school coaches and administrators or by club team officials.

College commitments and signings can be sent to rroberts@idahostatesman.com.

BASEBALL

Brendan Boily, Mountain View, College of Southern Idaho

Alex Guerrero, Eagle (2018), Washington

Boden Mills, Mountain View, College of Southern Idaho

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kolby Lee, Rocky Mountain, BYU

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lauren Brocke, Centennial, Wichita State

Mandy Simpson, Boise, Oklahoma

Tori Williams, Centennial, Utah

FOOTBALL

Alec Kuzmack, Eagle, Washington State

John Ojukwu, Boise, Boise State

Tucker Rovig, Mountain View, Montana State

BOYS GOLF

Carson Barry, Rocky Mountain (2018), Oregon State

Sam Tidd, Rocky Mountain (2018), Oklahoma

GIRLS GOLF

BOYS SOCCER

Parker Billings, Timberline, College of Idaho

GIRLS SOCCER

Kylee Atkins, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho

Emma Bailey, Eagle, BYU

Jadyn Baumgartner, Timberline, Whitworth University

Kathryn Blickenstaff, Boise, Idaho

Lauren Bouvia, Weiser, UC Davis

Josephine Bush, Centennial (2018), BYU

Aubree Chatterson, Bishop Kelly, Gonzaga

Makayla Christensen, Centennial (2018), Utah

Cameron Coyle, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho

Brenna Davidson, Centennial, Westminster

Lili Finch, Boise, Boise State

Kylee Geis, Borah (2019), Utah

Megan Harvey, Boise, Corban University

Julia Lewis, Boise (2018), Boise State

Erin McGrath, Bishop Kelly, Oregon Tech

Grace Michael, Timberline (2018), Northeastern

Macie Nelson, Borah (2018), Boise State

Kennedi Paul, Capital (2018), Boise State

Annika Rademacher, Rocky Mountain, Humboldt State

Madison Roache, Boise, Westminster

Lily Schlake, Rocky Mountain (2018), Portland

Regan Widner, Rocky Mountain, Carroll College

SOFTBALL

Hailey Fisher, Eagle, Weber State

Lexi Knauss, Meridian, Montana

Autumn Moffat, Eagle, BYU

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS TENNIS

GIRLS TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

Mahala Bradburn, Kuna (2018), Idaho State

Olivia Bradley, Skyview (2018), Montana

Brooke Foster, Timberline, Montana

Sophia Graham, Boise, Concordia University

Mahra McLeod, Emmett, Seattle

Dani Nay, Skyview (2018), Weber State

Allison O’Harra, Centennial, Pepperdine

Sabrina Radford, Nampa, Snow College

Bailey Schieve, Boise, West Point

Payton Spoja, Boise, Montana

Maddie Wolter, Boise, Carroll College

Megan Yett, Nampa Christian (2018), Utah

BOYS WRESTLING

Pierce Mederios, Mountain Home, North Idaho College

GIRLS WRESTLING

BOYS SKIING

GIRLS SKIING

GIRLS SWIMMING

Abbey Erwin, Boise, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Kara Steward, Rocky Mountain, University of Evansville

BOYS SWIMMING

BOYS LACROSSE

GIRLS LACROSSE

Kiley Barber, Meridian, Colorado Mesa University

Abby Escandon, Rocky Mountain, Fort Lewis College

