Skyview sophomore rewrites school record book in blowout win

Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Storer shredded the Wood River defense in a 62-13 win Friday in the 4A state quarterfinals, setting single-season school records for completions (239), passing yards (3,175) and touchdowns (42) along the way to lead the Hawks (8-3) back to the semifinals for the second time in four years.
Skyview will face Skyline (10-0) on the road next week.
Storer completed 29-of-41 passes for 438 yards and seven TDs. DeMonte Horton (10 receptions, 164 yards) caught three TDs, while Kyle Pierce (seven receptions, 85 yards) caught two scores.
Tyler Crowe ran for 144 yards and two TDs on 12 carries, and he caught a 47-yard TD pass.
Skyview racked up 609 yards of offense while holding Wood River (8-2) to 183 yards.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments