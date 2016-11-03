Sophomore quarterback set to rewrite Skyview High record book

The Skyview High football team has cranked out 2,000-yard passers like clockwork, producing one eight years in a row with seven different quarterbacks.
But for all the gunslingers to come through the Nampa program, one is nearing several school records.
And he’s just a sophomore.
Through 10 games, Wyatt Storer stands two completions, 416 yards and four touchdowns shy of the records Anthony Marin set in 12 games when the Hawks reached the 2013 state title game.
The completions mark is sure to fall this week when Skyview (7-3) travels to Wood River (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday for a 4A quarterfinal. And while Storer has yet to break the 400-yard mark, he’s thrown for four or more TDs in five games this season.
“Some of our early games, there were times he did look like a sophomore back there playing,” Skyview coach David Young said. “But the majority of the time, you wouldn’t know. He carries himself like a junior, like a senior, like a seasoned veteran.”
Young first took note of the signal caller’s strong arm and accuracy during several middle school all-star games. He moved Storer up to the junior varsity team as a freshman, where he showed no signs of backing down from the larger stage.
After the 2015 season ended, the starting varsity job was Storer’s to lose. He only reaffirmed his coaches’ decision in the offseason, bringing in receivers to work with in the winter and tearing up a 7-on-7 tournaments during the summer.
Senior wide receiver Kyle Pierce, a returning first-team All-Idaho member, admits the news of starting a sophomore generously listed at 5-foot-9 worried him at first. But he said Storer quickly put those hesitations to rest.
“It’s awesome just being able to trust him,” Pierce said. “I know I can go over the middle and know I’m not going to get drilled or anything like that. He just puts it right on the money. He makes it that much easier to get open because he puts it right on you.”
Throwing a sophomore in to lead a team filled with 26 seniors would cause many coaches to hesitate. But Young said Storer’s maturity has made it a nonfactor.
“He’s just so humble and graceful, and everybody likes Wyatt,” Young said. “That’s the thing I love about Wyatt. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who does not like him. And that starts with the seniors and then down to the juniors, let alone his own class. That’s just something that speaks to who he is.”
He might just have old-man disease. He’s a pretty mature kid.” David Young, Skyview coach
Storer said the team’s senior leadership has eased the transition. And he’s leaned on a pair of tall, athletic receivers in the 6-3 Pierce (83 catches, 1,252 yards, 19 TDs) and 6-4 junior DeMonte Horton (59 catches, 778 yards, 12 TDs) to create an aerial threat few teams can match up with.
“I just got a lot of confidence back into what I’m doing,” Storer said. “Coming up to this varsity level, it’s a lot quicker, and everyone above me has slowed it down and made it easier to do.”
Advancing to the semifinals would put Storer on pace to rewrite all of Skyview’s single-season records. But even if he doesn’t stamp his name on the record book this year, he’ll have plenty of chances for Marin’s single-season and career records before he finishes as a three-year starter.
Young knows college coaches will balk at his height. But he plans on mounting a full sales pitch this spring when recruiters visit.
“He’s the type of guy you want in your locker room. He’s the type of guy you want leading your team down the field,” Young said. “I’m just going to have to get some college coaches over his height, because the kid can play.”
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Skyview passing records
Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Storer is nearing several school records, all of which were set by Anthony Marin in 2013 when the Hawks reached the state championship.
Cmp
Att
Yards
TD
Record
212
316
3,153
39
Storer
210
330
2,737
35
