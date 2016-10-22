Eagle High football wraps up pod championship, playoff bye

Eagle quarterback Slayter Jeffries threw a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown in the quarter as the Mustangs clinched the 5A SIC Pod B championship Saturday with a 35-7 win over Borah at Dona Larsen Park.
The victory guarantees No. 1-ranked Eagle (9-0, 5-0) a bye and the right to host a state quarterfinal in two weeks. The Mustangs will face the winner of Borah (5-4, 3-2) and Coeur d’Alene (5-3), who meet at 8 p.m. MT Friday at Coeur d’Alene High in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
You can see the full state playoff brackets here.
“We definitely are proud that we won the league championship,” Eagle coach Paul Peterson said. “But there is still a whole other goal sitting out there. We recognize there are 12 teams that are vying for the state championship.”
Eagle receiver Adam Brown caught two touchdowns — one each from Jeffries and Devan Bridgewater — as the Mustangs out gained Borah 494-241. Kegan Lester led the Lions with 140 rushing yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.
