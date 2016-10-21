Kuna, Meridian clinch 5A playoff berths; Middleton in 4A playoffs

KUNA 21, TIMBERLINE 10
Duston Taylor ran for all three Kuna touchdowns as the Kavemen clinched the 5A classification at-large playoff berth, advancing to the postseason in its first year at the 5A level.
MERIDIAN 28, COLUMBIA 27
A missed extra point with 1:17 left allowed Meridian to escape overtime and clinch its third straight playoff appearance.
BOISE 44, NAMPA 23
The Braves held up their end of the bargain to force a three-way tie for the third and final playoff spot in the 5A SIC’s Pod A. But Meridian’s victory eliminated Boise from the postseason hunt.
ROCKY MTN. 49, CENTENNIAL 0
The Grizzlies held Centennial to 95 total yards, while Carter Kuehl ran for 177 yards and two TDs on 12 carries in Rocky Mountain’s regular-season finale.
QB Tre Page added 79 yards and two TDs on the ground, and he threw for 92 yards and another score.
SKYVIEW 56, RIDGEVUE 6
Kyle Pierce caught six passes for 104 yards and three TDs, and DeMonte Horton had five catches for 76 yards, a TD and returned an interception for a score as Skyview wrapped up the 4A SIC’s second seed in the playoffs.
Wyatt Storer completed 15-of-25 passes for 181 yards and four TDs.
MIDDLETON 10, VALLIVUE 0
The Vikings defense held the 4A SIC’s leader rusher, Jerred Monnier, to 44 yards on the ground and Vallivue to 159 yards overall to take a winner-to-state, loser-out game on the road.
Middleton’s Mitch Beitia ran for 135 yards and the game’s only touchdown on 20 carries.
EMMETT 46, MTN. HOME 6
Luc Overton returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a TD, kick starting a 32-point quarter for the Huskies, who led 14-6 at halftime.
DJ Crump threw three touchdowns in the third quarter for the Huskies, who clinched the 4A SIC’s third seed into the playoffs.
BISHOP KELLY 48, CALDWELL 6
Luke Burley ran for a pair of TDs, and Bronson King added a passing and rushing TD as the Knights (9-0) wrapped up a perfect regular season.
HOMEDALE 43, PAYETTE 0
Karsen Freelove ran for 198 yards, and Drew Deal and Mason Kincheloe each ran for a pair of touchdowns as Homedale wrapped up the 3A SRV’s third and final playoff spot.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 40, COLE VALLEY 12
Nick Tuttle completed 7-of-11 passes for 51 yards and two TDs, and he added 98 yards and another score on the ground as Nampa Christian claimed the 2A WIC’s fourth and final playoff berth.
The Trojans defense held the Chargers, who are eliminated from the postseason, to 122 yards.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 54, MARSING 6
Doug Wilkinson ran for 63 yards and three TDs as the Vandals wrapped up the 2A WIC’s second seed in the playoffs.
MELBA 20, NEW PLYMOUTH 14
The Mustangs knocked off the 2A WIC champ to clinch the league’s third spot in the playoffs.
Playoff teams
CLASS 5A
Pod A
- 1. Capital (8-1)
- 2. Mountain View (7-2)
- 3. Meridian (4-5)
Pod B (seeds not final)
- Eagle (8-0)
- Rocky Mountain (7-2)
- Borah (5-3)
CLASS 4A
- 1. Bishop Kelly (9-0)
- 2. Skyview (6-3)
- 3. Emmett (7-2)
- 4. Middleton (6-3)
CLASS 3A
- 1. Fruitland (6-2)
- 2. Weiser (4-4)
- 3. Homedale (5-3)
CLASS 2A
- 1. New Plymouth (6-2)
- 2. McCall-Donnelly (7-1)
- 3. Melba (5-3)
- 4. Nampa Christian (4-4)
