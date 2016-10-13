Four Capital High seniors return to football, boost program

0:18 38 schools play Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Football 7-on-7 tourney Pause

1:06 Behind the scenes at the All-Idaho photo shoot

1:54 Rocky Mountain wins 5A title

2:07 Business Insider columnist Mark Daly on workers' readiness for retirement

2:08 Tour the new Main Street Station transit hub

8:19 Bryan Harsin talks Colorado State

4:45 Tight end Alec Dhaenens on Colorado State

6:03 Steven Baggett on Colorado State

7:31 Jonathan Moxey on CSU and his first half suspension vs UNM

8:20 Tyler Horton on CSU