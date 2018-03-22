Preston’s Brayden Parker was elected the 4A All-Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second season in a row.
Preston’s Brayden Parker was elected the 4A All-Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second season in a row. Eli Lucero (Logan) Herald Journal

Boys High School Basketball

Boise State, Idaho State recruits headline 4A All-Idaho boys basketball team

By Michael Lycklama

March 22, 2018 02:12 PM

BOYS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: BRAYDEN PARKER, PRESTON

 

Why he is player of the year: The 6-foot-7 senior center repeats as player of the year after leading the Indians to their third consecutive state title, a 26-0 record and 30 straight wins. Every opponent centered its game plan around Parker, yet he averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.

Coach’s comment: “Brayden was the enforcer on both ends of the court. He averaged a double-double on the season despite being double-teamed most nights,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said.

What others are saying: “(He’s) the best player in Idaho in all classifications. Every game I watched him play, he impressed me every time,” Century coach Ryan Frost said.

What’s next: He has verbally committed to play for Idaho State.

RYAN BAGLEY, BURLEY

The 6-2 senior moved from point guard to shooting guard and still affected the game in every aspect. He poured in 18.2 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor. He also added 5.1 rebounds and got his teammates involved with 4.7 assists.

DEREK WADSWORTH, PRESTON

The 5-10 senior point guard was the Indians’ floor general, directing traffic and making sure everyone saw the ball with 9.1 assists per game. He also could attack and score on his own, averaging 13.8 points with 2.1 steals.

MAX RICE, BISHOP KELLY

The son of Boise State coach Leon Rice will join the Broncos as a walk-on after finishing his senior season as 4A’s leading scorer (23.4 ppg) and adding 7.9 rebounds. He carried a team with just three returning players to its third straight district title.

ANDREW FERRIN, BURLEY

Opponents struggled to find clean looks inside with the 6-9 senior forward patrolling the paint. His length and explosive athleticism allowed him to rack up 13.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game for the state runner-up.

COACH OF THE YEAR: TYLER JONES, PRESTON

The Indians became just the 11th team in state history to three-peat under Jones.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Cayden Wright

Skyview

6-0

Senior

Guard

13.7 ppg, 4.0 reb, 2.3 ast

Britten Atkinson

Preston

5-11

Senior

Guard

12.3 ppg, 2.9 ast, 1.9 stl

Faust Ystueta

Twin Falls

6-3

Junior

Point guard

12.1 ppg, 3.3 reb, 2.3 ast

Chris Kielman

Skyview

6-1

Senior

Point guard

14.1 ppg, 5.3 ast, 4.5 reb

Amoro Lado

Vallivue

6-3

Junior

Point guard

16.6 ppg, 6.8 reb, 3.0 ast

HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

