Get ready for boys state basketball with scouting reports on all 48 teams

CLASS 5A
BOISE BRAVES
Record: 22-3
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Manny Varela, third season
Players to watch: PG Paul Pennington, sr.; W Cole Alton, jr.,; W Lucas Centeno, sr.
Notes: Was 19-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state entering its district tournament before a 50-42 loss to Centennial. It then had to win three elimination games to make it to state. … At state for the second straight season after snapping a 19-year drought last year. … Scoring a 5A-high 65.3 points per game. … Pennington leads the team in points (15.0) and steals (2.9), and also leads the 5A SIC with 7.1 assists per game. … Alton (14.8 ppg, 7.9 rebounds) and Centeno (11.2 ppg, 7.5 rebounds) give the Braves two more dangerous scoring threats. … Has not won a state tournament game since 1997. … Won five state titles, the last in 1986.
BORAH LIONS
Record: 20-3
State seed: District Three third place
Coach: Jeremy Dennis, second season
Players to watch: PG Ellis Magnuson, jr.; F Austin Bolt, so.; G DeVaughn Williams, jr.
Notes: Returns to state after a one-year absence for the ninth time in 10 years and 14th time in 16 years. … All three losses were on the road at Rocky Mountain (twice) and at Boise. … Magnuson leads the team with 14.8 points, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game, while Bolt averages a double-double of 11.7 points and 12.3 rebounds. … Starts just one senior. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Began the season with a 13-game winning streak. … Beat first-round opponent Madison by 15 points (57-42) in December. … Has won 11 state titles, tied with Moscow for the most in Idaho history. The last was in 2013.
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
Record: 11-14
State seed: District Three fourth place
Coach: Josh Aipperspach, third season
Players to watch: G/F Kam Modrow, sr.; PG Parker Martens, sr.; F Kolby Modrow, jr.
Notes: Entered the district tournament on a five-game losing streak before winning a play-in game and then upsetting No. 1-ranked Boise 50-42 in the first round. … Kam Modrow (12.8 ppg, 5.1 rebounds) is the only scorer averaging double figures, but Martens (9.4 ppg) and Kolby Modrow (7.6) give the Patriots balance. … 1-7 vs. 5A state qualifiers and 0-2 vs. 4A state qualifiers. … Is the defending state runner-up and is at state for the third year in a row. … Aipperspach took over the Patriots from his father, Tom Aipperspach, when Tom retired after 28 years. … Has won two state titles (1995, 2003). … Unranked in the final state media poll.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
Record: 19-5
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: Dave Austin, third season
Players to watch: G Derek Marlowe, sr.; G/F Trey Stevens, sr.; F Trey Johnson, sr.; F Jaxon Weatherly, sr.
Notes: Heading to its first state tournament since 2010. … Has never been to the 5A state tournament and has never won a state title or reached the finals at any level. … Averages 58.5 points per game while giving up 46.2, second fewest in 5A. … Marlowe finished with 43 points on 10 3-pointers against Bonneville on Feb. 2. … Motion offense leans on senior athleticism. … Johnson missed 15 games due to broken scaphoid bone in left wrist. … Ranked No. 5 in final state media poll. …
MADISON BOBCATS
Record: 19-3
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Travis Schwab, first season
Players to watch: G Brigham Williams, sr.; F Spencer Hathaway, jr.; F Joe Dougherty, sr.
Notes: Was voted fifth in preseason polls but finished the regular season unranked. … Won its district title for the third straight year. … Has won seven consecutive games heading into state. … Has not lost back-to-back games since Dec. 2. … Averages 63.5 points per game … Similar to previous seasons, utilizes multiple rotation players. … At state for the 11th time in 13 years. … Has won eight state titles, the last in 2011 at the 4A level.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Record: 15-8
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Jon Nettleton, 13th season
Players to watch: W Jalen Galloway, sr.; W Cooper Anderson, sr.; PG Dallen Perrin, jr.
Notes: The 6-7 Galloway has signed with the College of Idaho. He leads the 5A SIC in scoring (22.8) and leads the Mavericks in rebounds (9.3) and blocks (1.1). … Anderson (13.0 ppg) serves as the second scoring option. No one else averages more than seven points per game. … Is 5-4 in its past nine games and is 2-5 against 5A state qualifiers. … Unranked in final state media poll. … At state for the third year in a row. … Won its only state title and reached its only championship game in 2011.
POST FALLS TROJANS
Record: 18-5
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Mike McLean, 11th season
Players to watch: F Jake Pfennigs, sr.; G Tanner McCliment-Call, sr.; G Colby Gennett, so.
Notes: The 6-foot-7 Pfennigs (16.1 ppg, 10.4 ppg, 2.1 apg) is Post Falls’ career leader in rebounds, and is fourth all-time in scoring. He’s signed to play baseball at Oregon State, but after an outstanding performance in the top bracket at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas in December, two Pac-12 assistant coaches inquired about him. ... Post Falls went 2-2 at the Vegas tourney. One of its other losses was to Gonzaga Prep, expected to challenge for a Washington 4A title this week. ... Post Falls is making its ninth trip to state in 11 seasons under McLean, including state titles in 2010 and ‘15, and a runner-up finish in 2012. ... McCliment-Call (15.2 ppg, 2.6 assists) is attracting interest from Division II and NAIA schools ... Gennett averages 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. ... Post Falls returns four starters among its eight seniors. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
(Defending champ)
Record: 21-3
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Dane Roy, seventh season
Players to watch: G Tyler O’Donnell, sr.; PG Hunter Ranstrom, sr.; G Briggs Ranstrom, so.
Notes: On a 13-game winning streak. … Only losses came to 5A state qualifiers Boise and Borah, as well as undefeated and defending 4A state champ Preston. … O’Donnell (14.9 ppg) and Briggs Ranstrom (12.7 ppg) shoulder the scoring load while Hunter Ranstrom (9.1 ppg, 6.2 assists) runs the offense. … Holding opponents to a 5A-low 45.4 points per game. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … At state for the sixth year in a row and has won a trophy three years in a row. … Roy won his first title last year and is the son of Emery Roy, who has an Idaho-record nine state titles in girls basketball.
CLASS 4A
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Record: 17-6
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Ryan Kerns, fourth season
Players to watch: G Max Rice, sr.; G Danny Oliver-Connelly, sr.; G Henry Hunter, sr.
Notes: Rice is the son of Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice and will walk-on with the Broncos next season. He leads BK in points (24.0), rebounds (8.2) and steals (2.3). … Rice has scored 1,525 points in his career, the second in school history to surpass 1,500. … On a 12-game winning streak after starting the season 5-6. … Won its third straight district title. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … At state for the sixth year in a row and ninth time in 10 years. … Won two state titles, the last in 1998 at the 3A level. … Reached three state titles games at the 4A level (2016, 2015, 2005), and lost them all.
BURLEY BOBCATS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Trent Whiting, first season
Players to watch: G Ryan Bagley, sr.; F Andrew Ferrin, sr.; G Jace Whiting, so.
Notes: Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Defending consolation champions … Beat Twin Falls twice in the district tournament after losing to Bruins 56-50 on Feb. 2 … Bagley had 20-plus point performances in all three district tournament games. … Opens state tournament against Vallivue, which beat the Bobcats in the first round last year. … Last state title was in 2008, their second straight. … Holds 4A record for most points scored in a state tournament at 216 in 2008.
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
Record: 15-11
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: Ryan Frost, first season
Players to watch: G Coleton Adamson, sr.; G Deshun Harwell, jr.; G Connor Haines, sr.
Notes: First state appearance since 2015, when it won the consolation championship. … Won a combined six games the previous two seasons. … Had to win four consecutive loser-out games to make state. … Relies on a defense allowing 53.4 points per game, seventh fewest in 4A. … Won two state titles (2002, 2004).
MOSCOW BEARS
Record: 10-13
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Josh Uhrig, third season
Players to watch: F Peyton Broenneke, sr; G Cooper Stephens, sr; G Gabe Quinnett, jr; F Ben Postell, soph.
Notes: Upset 5A regional rival Lewiston twice. ... Tied with Borah for the most state titles in Idaho history with 11, the last in 1997. … Has played in 20 state championship games, second most in Idaho history. The last was in 2013. … 6-0 vs. Idaho 4A competition.
PRESTON INDIANS
(Defending champ)
Record: 23-0
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Tyler Jones, eighth season
Players to watch: P Brayden Parker, sr.; G Derek Wadsworth, sr.; G Britten Atkinson, sr.
Notes: Two-time defending 4A state champion. … On a 27-game winning streak. … Beating opponents by 19.5 points per game. … Returned four starters. … Was the No. 1-ranked 4A team in the state all season. … Parker is verbally committed to Idaho State. … Preston has an inside-out offense because of its strong guard and post play. … Most experienced team in 4A.
SKYVIEW HAWKS
Record: 18-6
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Aaron Sanders, ninth season
Players to watch: G Chris Kielman, sr.; G Cayden Wright, sr.; F Jayson Hibbard, sr.
Notes: It’s been four long years but the No. 2-ranked Hawks are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2014. The group, which includes 10 seniors, won its first eight games in conference play and won the 4A SIC regular-season title for the first time in five seasons. Skyview owns a combined five wins over state tournament teams Mountain View, Centennial, Bishop Kelly and Vallivue. Skyview has won three state titles in program history, with the most recent coming in 2009. That’s the last time a team from District Three won a state championship.
TWIN FALLS BRUINS
Record: 14-11
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Matt Harr, 16th season
Players to watch: G Faust Ystueta, jr.; P Mitchell Brizee, jr.; P Ryan Ball, jr.
Notes: Fell to Burley twice in the district tournament … Won four state titles, the last in 2014. … First tournament appearance since 2015 (lost in third-place game). … Only three of the Bruins’ 14 varsity player are seniors. … Opens state tournament against No. 1 Preston, which beat the Bruins 55-27 in December.
VALLIVUE FALCONS
Record: 16-9
State seed: District Three third place
Coach: Ryan Lundgren, third season
Players to watch: G Steele Hadlock sr.; G Amoro Lado jr.; F Gabe Childs, sr.
Notes: The defending state-runner is back at state even after losing seven players from that team. After dropping back-to-back games at the beginning of February, the Falcons are winners of five of their last seven games heading into state. Notable wins this season include state tournament teams Centennial and Bishop Kelly. Hadlock leads Vallivue with 16.3 points per game. The Falcons have won three state titles, their last one coming in 2008 at the 5A level.
CLASS 3A
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
Record: 19-4
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Mike Fitch, 19th season
Players to watch: F Jake O’Neil jr.; F Drake Stampfli jr.; G. Jacob Richins sr.
Notes: The Grizzlies are in the state tournament for the third time in four seasons. Fruitland was ranked No. 1 in the state at the 3A classification for the majority of the season. The Grizzlies won SRV and district titles this season. They enter the tournament on an 11-game winning streak. O’Neil leads the team with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game. Stampfli and Richins are averaging 12 and 10 points per game, respectively. Fruitland has won four state championships with its last coming in 2012.
KELLOGG WILDCATS
Record: 17-3
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Jeff Nearing, second season
Players to watch: F Chase Jerome, sr., PG Tyler Gibbons, sr., F Trevor Bumgardner, sr.; F Grant Nearing, sr.
Notes: Kellogg is at state for the fifth straight year and for the sixth time in seven seasons. ... The Wildcats have won five straight district titles and four straight Intermountain League crowns. ... The bulk of last year’s third-place team returns, led by Jerome, the IML MVP. ... Nearing, a former Bonners Ferry standout, was an assistant under Jeff Lambert for six seasons before taking over as head coach when Lambert suggested it was time to “reverse the roles.” Lambert is in his second season as Nearing’s assistant. … Tied for No. 4 in final state media poll. … Won four state titles, the last in 1964.
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 18-5
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Daren Garey, fourth season
Players to watch: G Trey Garey, sr.; G Dawson Cummins, so.
Notes: First state tournament appearance since 2011. … Defeated No. 1 Snake River 51-49 in January. … Carries a 10-game win streak into the state tournament. … Opens state tournament against No. 4 Kellogg. … Only state title in program history was in 1952.
PARMA PANTHERS
Record: 15-9
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Scot Garrick, third season
Players to watch: G Brayden Jensen, jr.; G Jared Nielsen, jr.; F Payden Rohrbacher jr.
Notes: Parma is at state for the fifth consecutive season. The streak looked like it was in jeopardy of coming to an end after losing four of their final five games to close the regular season. But the Panthers rebounded at the district tournament with routs of Weiser and Homedale. Jensen and Nielsen both averaged 13 points to lead the Parma attack. The Panthers’ lone state title came in 2016.
SHELLEY RUSSETS
Record: 17-8
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Wally Foster, first season
Players to watch: G/F Mason Price, sr.; F Jack Thompson, sr.; F Kimbal Smith, sr.; G Brandon McBride, jr.
Notes: After losing to Sugar-Salem twice in the regular season, Shelley beat Sugar-Salem to win district title. … Receives solid bench production from a variety of players, including McBride and Payton Nelson. … Started season 6-4 before winning 11 of its last 15. … Making sixth straight state tournament appearance. … Won six state titles, the last in 2009 … Tied for No. 4 in final state media poll.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 20-2
State seed: District Five champ
Coach: Robert Coombs, 25th season
Players to watch: P Clancy Thomas, sr.; F Matt Kracl, sr.
Notes: Lost to Sugar-Salem in state title game last season. … At state for the 13th time in 14 years. … Everything revolves around Thomas, the reigning 3A player of the year who has signed with NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa University. … Shooters around Thomas. … Losses were to state qualifiers Shelley and Kimberly. … On a seven-game winning streak. … Won eight state titles, the last in 2013. … Ranked No. 2 in final state media poll.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
(Defending champ)
Record: 20-7
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Shawn Freeman, fifth season
Players to watch: F Chandler Pincock, sr.; G Dan Shirley, sr.; F Tom Baldwin, sr.; G Pasen Michaelson, so.
Notes: Second straight state tournament appearance. … Utilizes 10-man rotation. … Only two loses in district play came to Shelley. … Averages 55 points per game. … Surrenders 44.9 points per game. … Held opponents to under 40 points 10 times this season. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll.
TIMBERLAKE TIGERS
Record: 10-13
State seed: District One runner-up
Coach: Michael Scott, second season
Players to watch: P Colton Counts, sr.; G Jacob James, so.; PG Jordan Hardy, sr.
Notes: Timberlake is back at state for the second straight season, both times as the district runner-up. The Tigers lost in the consolation championship last year. ... Hardy, Counts and James are the lone returnees from last year, and all three came off the bench.
CLASS 2A
ABERDEEN TIGERS
Record: 14-11
State seed: District Five runner-up
Coach: Joe Ingersoll, first season
Players to watch: G Jake Hall, sr.; G Jaxson Wahlen, jr.; P Bo Knittel, sr.
Notes: First state appearance since 2009. ... Seven seniors on roster. … Three players with three years of varsity experience. … Won three state titles, the last in 1973. … Most wins in a season this decade. ... Hall and Wahlen are scorers, while Knittel provides size in the middle.
BEAR LAKE BEARS
(Defending champ)
Record: 21-3
State seed: District Five champ
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 10th season
Players to watch: G Avery Carlsen, sr.; P Hayden Peterson, sr.; P Houston Peterson, sr.
Notes: Returns four starters from last season’s title team, including Carlsen, the defending 2A player of the year. … Defense (47.2 ppg) is the team's top priority. … On a 13-game winning streak. … Finished regular season as 2A’s unanimous No. 1-ranked team. … Two of its three losses were to state qualifiers Shelley (3A) and Ririe.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Record: 15-7
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Brennan Koch, third season
Players to watch: G Ricky Golenor, jr.; G Nathan Wetzel jr.; F Nathanael Fehringer sr.
Notes: A year after winning the WIC regular-season title but failing to qualify for state at district, the Chargers didn’t make that same mistake this season. Cole Valley Christian claimed both the WIC and district championships this season. The Chargers have won seven of eight games heading into state. Cole Valley Christian has three state title to its name with the last back in 2012.
DECLO HORNETS
Record: 19-5
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Jacoby Fox, second season
Players to watch: F Keegan Duncan, jr.; G Trey Smyer, sr.
Notes: Improved from 1-21 finish in 2015-16 to current 19-5 record under head coach Jacoby Fox. … Won district title, then play-in game against Melba 61-51. … Went 4-0 against lone conference opponent, Wendell. … Ranked No. 4 in final state media poll. … Won consolation championship in 2015. … Opens state tournament against Cole Valley Christian. … Won two state titles, the last in 2003 at the 3A level.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN TROJANS
Record: 16-6
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Randy Brothers, fifth season
Players to watch: F Dusty Rhodes, sr.; G Griffin Carson, sr.; F Kamden Brothers sr.
Notes: The Trojans are back at state for the fourth season in a row. Nampa Christian was ranked fifth in the final state media poll, despite a less than stellar finish to the season. After a stretch that included winning 12 of 13 games, the Trojans went 3-3 the rest of the way. Rhodes averaged nearly 14 points and seven rebounds per game. Carson led the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game. The Trojans’ lone state championship was in 1996.
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
Record: 13-12
State seed: District Six runner-up
Coach: Bryan Miller, second season
Players to watch: G/F Garrett Hawkes, jr.; G Bridger Lenz, jr.; G Chris Hansen, jr.;
Notes: Reached its first state tournament since 2014. … Hawkes had a 40-point game against Ririe in district championship. … Longest win streak on the season is two games. … Has also not lost more than two games in a row this season. … Hawkes leads the team in points (17.4) and rebounds (8.7). … Was the only 2A District Six team to beat Ririe this season. … Has never won a state title or reached the finals in program history.
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 20-3
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Eric Torgerson, fifth season
Players to watch: F Michael Ure, jr.; G Larz Sutton, jr.; G Daeton Wheeler, sr.; G Jace Johnson, sr.
Note: Defending state runner-up. … Won the sixth district title in program history. … Won back-to-back district titles for the first time since 2003-04. … Ure, listed as 6-foot-7, averages a double-double (19.5 points, 10.2 rebounds). He also averages three blocks and one steal per game. … Utilizes drive-first offense. … Ranked No. 2 in final state media poll. … Won its only state title in 1990.
ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS
Record: 17-4
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Bryan Chase, fourth season
Players to watch: G Jackson Pritchard, jr.; P Glover Buell, sr.; P Dan Howard, jr.
Notes: Under Chase, the Lumberjacks have won the Central Idaho League and a district title all four seasons. ... Pritchard (13.4 ppg) and Buell (11.5 ppg) are the lone returnees from last year’s third-place squad at state. And their minutes were limited, playing behind seniors who were two- and three-year starters. ... Pritchard burst on the scene with seven first-half 3-pointers and 26 points vs. Sandpoint in his first varsity start. ... Howard averages 11.5 points and 7 rebounds per game. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll. … Won its only state title in 1960 and reached its last championship game in 1987.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
AMBROSE ARCHERS
Record: 17-7
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Jay Hughes, third season
Players to watch: F Ethan Christianson, sr.; F Blaine Stuart, sr..; F Paul Yenor, so.
Notes: Making its fifth straight trip to state, highlighted by its only state title in 2016. ... Have won 13 of its last 15 games. ... Christianson is averaging 23.9 points per game and scored 56 points in an 84-81 win over Oregon’s Baker in December. ... Have won every its district tournament every time since moving up from 1A Division II in 2013-14. … Christianson, a reigning first-team All-Idaho selection, is a committed to Seattle University for baseball. … Yenor adds 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while Stuart averages 7.8 points. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 16-6
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Rory Lloyd, 11th season
Players to watch: G Daxx Jorgensen, sr.; F Paycen Jensen, sr.
Notes: Finished third at state last year, the team's first state trophy since 2012. ... Graduated all-state guard Payton Lloyd, but Jorgensen and Jensen are shouldering the scoring load. … Won three state titles, the last in 2003. … Lost five games to 2A Idaho teams. … Beat 2A state qualifiers North Fremont and Aberdeen. … Ranked No. 4 in final state media poll.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
(Defending champ)
Record: 19-3
State seed: District Two champ
Coach: Bob Sobotta, second season
Players to watch: G Emmit Taylor III, sr; G Keith Kipp Jr., sr; G Kendall Leighton, jr; F JJ Reuben, jr; F Payton Sobotta, jr.
Notes: Returns three starters from last year’s championship squad. ... Has reached four straight state title games. ... At state for the fifth year in a row. … Has won nine state titles and reached 13 championship games. … Ranked No. 1 in final state media poll.
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 18-6
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Seth Stallcop, 13th season
Players to watch: F Cole Hinnenkamp, jr.; G Ashton Sedrick, jr.; G Daniel Colbert, jr.
Notes: At state for the sixth time in seven years after a one-year hiatus. ... Stallcop is the longest tenured coach in the 1AD1 WIC. ... Went 0-2 at state in 2016 with both losses by fewer than six points. ... Hinnenkamp was a first-team all-conference selection in 2016-17. … Lost district championship game 63-60 to Ambrose. ... Has won 93 games over the past five seasons. ... Hinnenkamp is the leading scorer (12.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg). ... Colbert (9.6 ppg), Michael Corkish (5.8 ppg) and Caleb Hamblin (5.8 ppg) can fill it up from all over the field as well. ... Sedrick leads the team with 2.5 steals per game. … Searching for its first state title and first tournament trophy. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
OAKLEY HORNETS
Record: 13-10
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Juan Rodriguez, first season
Players to watch: P Gannon Critchfield, jr.; G/F Jayden Palmer, sr.; G/F Jake Pulsipher, jr.
Notes: Reached state for the third time in four seasons … The only Snake River Conference team to beat Valley all season (52-48 in OT on Feb. 7) … First-round state opponent is Grace, which beat Oakley 69-49 on Dec. 16 … Last state title was in 1977.
PRAIRIE PIRATES
Record: 20-4
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Kevin Chaffee, second season
Players to watch: G Hunter Chafee, sr; F Spencer Schumacher, jr; G Devin Ross, jr; G Damian Forsmann, soph.
Notes: Earned a berth in three of the last four title games. ... Defending state runner-up. … Ranked No. 2 in final state media poll. … Went 1-2 vs. No. 1-ranked Lapwai. … Won four state titles, the last in 2015.
RIVERSTONE OTTERS
Record: 17-7
State seed: District Three third place
Coach: Jon Neulist, first season
Players to watch: G Josh Hanson-Kaplan, sr.; F Nick Liebich, fr.; W Charlie DeBoer, fr.
Notes: Second state appearance in program history and second in a row after going 1-2 last season. ... Graduated all five starters from last year, and will return nine of 10 players next season. … Led by a pair of freshmen in Nick Liebich (15.8 ppg, 11.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.2 steals, 3.4 blocks) and Charlie DeBoer (14.5 ppg, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks). … Josh Hanson Kaplan (7.8 ppg, 3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2 steals) is one of the primary ball-handlers and the only senior. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
VALLEY VIKINGS
Record: 17-5
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Brian Hardy, sixth season
Players to watch: F Ben Christensen, sr.; G Jason Hardy, jr.; F Zane Mussman, jr.
Notes: Won second straight Snake River Conference title. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll. … Lost to Grace in the third-place game of last year’s state tournament. … Played the first half of the season without arguably their best player in Mussman. … Won its only state title in 2001.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 19-5
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Dick Simpson, 15th season
Players to watch: F Kaden Koudelka, sr.; G/F Hayden Wayment, sr.
Notes: Making 13th straight state tournament appearance, the longest active streak in the state. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll. … Losses this season were to Valley, Oakley (twice) and Dietrich (twice). … Largest loss was seven points (64-57 to Dietrich on Jan. 25). … Has won two state titles (2011, 2015).
COUNCIL LUMBERJACKS
Record: 18-4
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: JC Tucker, second season
Players to watch: F Lance Nichols, sr.; G Garett Snider, sr.; G Brett Rosengrant, sr.
Notes: Fourth straight trip to state. … 2017 Co-Conference MVP Nichols continues to lead the way as a senior (12.5 ppg, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 3.1 steals). ... Snider is the leading scorer (16.3 ppg, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals), and Rosengrant has been an integral part of the team throughout his high school career (14.5 ppg, 5.1 rebounds, 5 assists, 3.3 steals). … Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll. … Has played in two state title games (2004, 2016) but has never won a championship.
DEARY MUSTANGS
Record: 15-3
State seed: District Two champ
Coach: Kendrick Jared, first year
Players to watch: G Jalen Kirk, sr.; P Tanner Anderson, sr.; G Colten Heath, sr.; G Jayce Weinmann, sr.; G James Loyd, sr.; G Parker Johnston, sr.
Notes: Senior-heavy club was ranked No. 4 in final media poll of the season and went on the win its district tournament. ... Deary is making its second consecutive appears in the state tournament following an 18-year drought. ... Kirk leads the way, averaging 15.7 points per game. … Won its only state title and reached its only championship game in 1975.
DIETRICH BLUE DEVILS
Record: 22-1
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Wayne Dill, 16th season
Players to watch: F Slade Dill, sr.; G Kade Shaw, sr.
Notes: Slade is Wayne’s son. … Ranked No. 1 in final state media poll. … Leads all classifications with 67.8 points per game and scored at least 80 points in four games this season, thanks largely to their fast pace. … Only loss was 44-34 at Declo on Dec. 16, and they beat Declo 55-54 at home a month later. … Seventh straight state tournament appearance. … Won the 2016 state title, then lost to Genesis Prep in last year’s state title game. … Holds 1A Division II state record for points in a game at 87.
GENESIS PREP JAGUARS
(defending champ)
Record: 19-4
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Marsell Colbert, fourth season
Players to watch: G Jonny Hillman, jr.; G Junior Williams, sr.; P Kon Ajang, jr.; G Max Reidt, sr.
Notes: Jaguars are in their third season as an IHSAA-sanctioned program. No. 2-ranked Genesis Prep placed third two years ago after losing to Council in the semifinals. The Jaguars open against Council. ... Hillman (18.7 pg, 3 rebounds, 3.3 assists), whose brothers starred at Post Falls, is a three-year starter. Williams (10.1 ppg, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists) is one of four returning starters. The 6-9 Ajang (12.6 ppg, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists) is the lone new starter ... Genesis Prep has dominated the North Star League since it joined in 2015. This year, the Jaguars won their 10 league games and two district games by an average of 52.8 points. … Two of Genesis Prep’s losses came at a holiday tournament in San Diego vs. much larger schools, and a third loss was to 4A Gonzaga Prep of the Greater Spokane League.
MACKAY MINERS
Record: 18-7
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: Kelvin Krosch, second season
Players to watch: G/F Caleb Green jr.; G Jacoda Whitworth so.; G/F Dallin Green jr.;
Notes: At state after a two-year absence, when it finished as the consolation champ in 2015. … Has won eight of its previous 10 games. … Has one senior, Kobe Marinac. … Has outscored opponents, on average, by 9.2 points this season. … Longest win streak of the season is seven games.
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 15-7
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Shae Neal, first season
Players to watch: P Spencer Permann, sr.; P Pratt Matthews, jr.
Notes: Finished third at state last season. … Graduated five players from that third-place team and returned two starters. … Has three players 6-foot-2 or taller. … Had an 11-game winning streak after 2-5 start. … Has never won a state title in the IHSAA era and reached its only championship game in 2015.
TRI-VALLEY TITANS
Record: 18-6
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Barrett Morris, ninth season
Players to watch: G Chip Mitchell, sr.; F Parker Cornwell, sr.; G Orion Southwick, jr.
Notes: One of the largest teams out of any of the small-school classifications with a starting five and eight players at least 6-feet tall. … Second state appearance since Cambridge and Midvale joined to form Tri-Valley in 2005-06. The other was in 2007. ... Mitchell and Southwick were both all-conference selections last season. ... Junior Michael Barnett is a sharpshooter off the bench. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Searching for its first state title. Its predecessors, Cambridge and Midvale, never won state.
