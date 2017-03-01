Five must-see players at the high school boys basketball state tournament

KOLBY LEE, ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Standing at 6-10 and 260 pounds, the BYU signee poses a mismatch with his size and raw strength alone. Add in the athleticism to drop-step dunk in traffic and his soft hands, and Lee is the key to Rocky Mountain at both ends of the court, averaging 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.
DELVEION JACKSON, CENTENNIAL
The 6-6 UC Davis commit stands out with his raw athleticism and roof-shaking dunks. But Jackson (14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds) does plenty more. He’s capable of playing and guarding all five positions, and he can take over the game any time he puts the ball on the floor.
JAKE PFENNIGS, POST FALLS
The 6-7 junior’s future is in baseball, where he has committed to Arizona State. But he’s the key to the Trojans’ title hopes as their only size. He averages 17.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists and can stretch defenses with his range, shooting 43 percent behind the 3-point line.
MAX RICE, BISHOP KELLY
The middle of Boise State coach Leon Rice’s three sons draws plenty attention due to his name. But his game speaks plenty loudly. The reigning first-team All-Idaho pick is deadly given any room on the perimeter. But it’s his ability to drive and pull up from midrange that has him averaging a 4A SIC-best 18.2 points per game.
BRAYDEN PARKER, PRESTON
The Indians’ offense runs through the 6-7, 250-pound junior. With his soft hands and instincts around the basket, he’s averaging 16.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks. He’s also taking advantage of daily double teams with 3.1 assists a game. Idaho State has extended him a full-ride offer, Preston coach Tyler Jones said.
