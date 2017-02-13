Months later, Centennial’s Jackson confirms commitment to UC Davis basketball

After four months of reconsidering, Centennial guard/forward Delveion Jackson recommitted Thursday to a full-ride scholarship offer from the UC Davis men’s basketball program.
Jackson, who averages 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Centennial, first verbally committed to UC Davis in September on a recruiting trip without his father. But the senior decommitted a month later to step back and reevaluate his recruitment with his dad.
“For me, it was just I’d never made such a big decision like that before,” Jackson said. “I just wanted to make sure for the next four years I was where I wanted to be.”
Jackson said he also had an offer from Montana, but the Grizzlies instead awarded that scholarship to a Washington transfer. Jackson also said Louisiana-Lafayette planned to offer him on a campus visit this spring, but he had already decided UC Davis was the place for him.
“Mostly their head coach, coach Jim Les, he was just really genuine about everything he told me,” said Jackson, who was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN. “You could tell he wasn’t just in it for himself. He actually does care about all of his players.”
UC Davis is currently in first place in the Big West at 16-9 overall, 8-2 in conference. Since moving to Division I in 2004-05, the Aggies have yet to make the NCAA Tournament.
Jackson is the second Treasure Valley recruit headed to a Division I program this season. Rocky Mountain’s Kolby Lee has signed with BYU.
