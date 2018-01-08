After throwing coat at referee, Mountain View basketball parent banned for one year

The Treasure Valley’s high school sports governing body has banned one Mountain View High parent from all high school activities for a year and another for a month after an incident at a Dec. 1 girls basketball game against Capital.
The District Three Board of Control unanimously issued a one-year suspension for the father of a Mavericks girls basketball player after he came onto the court at Mountain View and threw a coat at a referee, according to Meridian police and the minutes from the board’s Dec. 7 meeting. The coat hit the referee.
The father’s suspension extends through the end of the 2018 fall season, and it requires Mountain View to provide a picture of him to area schools and monitor that he doesn’t attend activities.
“The bottom line here is we’ve got officials working their butts off to take care of students,” board president Terry Beck said. “We all make errors. You make errors, and I make errors. But without officials, we don’t have games. We don’t have anything at any level.”
The mother also was suspended unanimously for one month and barred from road games the rest of the season, including the district tournament. Her one-month suspension ended Monday. The board’s minutes noted she’s twice been ejected from games before.
Meridian Deputy Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea would not release the names of either the parents or the official because charges have not been filed. But he said the referee is pursuing misdemeanor battery charges.
The Boise City Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case. A first conviction of misdemeanor battery carries a maximum sentence of six months in county jail and a fine of $1,000.
Beck also declined to release the names of the parents.
Beck said the incident is part of a pattern of parent behavior making it difficult to retain high school officials nationwide. Only two out of every 10 new officials make it past their third year, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
“This is not just a local thing,” Beck said. “Spectators and people are getting crazy. It’s a nationwide thing. It’s not just a Boise Valley situation. We’ve had situations where nobody ever hears about it because it’s not a 5A school. It’s a 1A or 2A school.”
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
