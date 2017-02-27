Mountain View grad Destiny Slocum wins Big Ten Freshman of the Year award for Maryland

Mountain View High graduate and current Maryland women’s basketball player Destiny Slocum was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Monday.
Slocum also landed on the All-Big Ten second team, an honor chosen by coaches and media.
“This is a tremendous honor,” Slocum told UMTerps.com. “It’s always good to see your hard work pay off, but I also have to give thanks to my team and coaches. Without them, this award wouldn’t have been possible, so credit to them. Our journey’s not over, and I’m excited for what’s next.”
Slocum is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 assists per game with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0. She led the Big Ten in assists during conference play with 7.5 per game, tallying 112 assists with 48 turnovers in Big Ten action.
The two-time 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year shot 37.4 percent from 3-point range and needs just one 3-pointer to tie Maryland's freshman record of 59, set by Kristi Toliver in 2006. Slocum has dished 168 assists this season, just three shy of the Maryland freshman record of 171.
Slocum is the eighth Terrapin to be named conference Freshman of the Year and fifth under head coach Brenda Frese.
The Big Ten co-champion Terrapins will be the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament this weekend at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. After clinching a double-bye, the Terps will open their tournament run at 4:30 p.m. MT Friday.
