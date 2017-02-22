Girls High School Basketball

February 22, 2017 4:43 PM

4A SIC all-conference girls basketball released. Where did your favorite player land?

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Note: All-conference team’s are chosen by the league’s coaches

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the year: Lydia Nieto, jr., G, Bishop Kelly

Coach of the year: Derek McCormick, Bishop Kelly

FIRST TEAM

Natalie Robison, sr., Skyview

Kylie Meadows, jr., Mountain Home

Lexi Mitchell, so., Middleton

Morgan Mitchell, sr., Emmett

Theresa Reeping, jr., Bishop Kelly

Lita Forse, sr., Caldwell

SECOND TEAM

Bukky Ogunrinola, sr., Ridgevue

Gabby Keefe, so., Bishop Kelly

Meriah Deugan, jr., Middleton

Sarah Reinecker, jr., Vallivue

Adrie Blanksma, so., Mountain Home

HONORABLE MENTION

Katrina Vallejo, fr., Caldwell

Madio Jo Taylor, sr., Emmett

Madie Edwards, jr., Skyview

Tawni Morrison, so., Vallivue

Jade Martinez, fr., Caldwell

Sage Huggins, sr., Middleton

Jazzi Cristobal, so., Mountain Home

Stephanie Castillo, so., Ridgevue

Zoey Moore, fr., Middleton

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Related content

Girls High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

View more video

Sports Videos