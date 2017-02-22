4A SIC all-conference girls basketball released. Where did your favorite player land?

Note: All-conference team’s are chosen by the league’s coaches
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the year: Lydia Nieto, jr., G, Bishop Kelly
Coach of the year: Derek McCormick, Bishop Kelly
FIRST TEAM
Natalie Robison, sr., Skyview
Kylie Meadows, jr., Mountain Home
Lexi Mitchell, so., Middleton
Morgan Mitchell, sr., Emmett
Theresa Reeping, jr., Bishop Kelly
Lita Forse, sr., Caldwell
SECOND TEAM
Bukky Ogunrinola, sr., Ridgevue
Gabby Keefe, so., Bishop Kelly
Meriah Deugan, jr., Middleton
Sarah Reinecker, jr., Vallivue
Adrie Blanksma, so., Mountain Home
HONORABLE MENTION
Katrina Vallejo, fr., Caldwell
Madio Jo Taylor, sr., Emmett
Madie Edwards, jr., Skyview
Tawni Morrison, so., Vallivue
Jade Martinez, fr., Caldwell
Sage Huggins, sr., Middleton
Jazzi Cristobal, so., Mountain Home
Stephanie Castillo, so., Ridgevue
Zoey Moore, fr., Middleton
