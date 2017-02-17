Girls High School Basketball

February 17, 2017 8:11 PM

Freshman’s buzzer-beater sends Middleton girls back to state championship

By Michael Lycklama

MERIDIAN

Middleton freshman Zoey Moore made a 3-foot runner with 5 seconds left to lift the Vikings to a 56-55 win over Preston in the 4A high school girls basketball state semifinals Friday at Mountain View High.

Moore finished the game with 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting.

The win is Middleton’s 15th straight and lifts it into the 4A state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center.

The Vikings will face either Bishop Kelly (19-7) or Twin Falls (16-7), who play in Friday’s late semifinal at Mountain View.

Middleton last played in the 4A state championship in 2012, when it won its third straight title.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for the full story later.

